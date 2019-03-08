Tipton sign off from a 'difficult' season with a narrow home defeat

Tipton batsman Kevin McMeeking batting in the teams final game of the 2019 season, a match against Newton St Cyres-based Heads & Tails, who beat Tipton by a narrow margin on a very cold day for cricket! Picture: PHIL WRIGHT Archant

After the cancellation the previous week of Tipton CCs penultimate game of the season the cricketers were determined to make sure their final scheduled match of the campaign, a meeting with Newton St Cyres-based Heads & Tails took place, writes Phil Wright.

After overnight and morning rain the pitch was challenging for the batsman, although with the gale force winds it did dry out and make batting easier later.

Unfortunately, Tipton lost the toss and were instructed to bat first in a game reduced to 30 overs.

They soon lost Chris Tubbs for a single, but Phil Tolley and Kevin McMeeking took the score to 37 punctuated by a couple of rain interruptions, when McMeeking was trapped leg before for 12.

Phil Tolley was unlucky to be caught having made 45 when a pull to backward square leg hit fielder Lucas Soeller on the chest and he pouched the rebound! Dave Jessop held the innings together with a 42-ball 28 before he was bowled. The only other player to reach double figures was Dave Alford who scored 10 as Tipton closed on 116.

Although threats of rain abated, the wind seemed to get stronger which made bowling tricky.

Dave Alford got a brace of early wickets, bowling Oscar and Gus Lovell for nought and three respectively.

However, this brought in more experienced batsmen who dominated the bowling once David Birch had finished his fine 6 over spell which cost just four runs.

Matt Crocket fell unexpectedly for 27 chasing a very wide ball from David O'Higgins and skied it to keeper Chris Tubbs.

This was O'Higgins 41st wicket of the season and 950th overall. By the time Phil Wright bowled opener Ed Salter for 35 the visitors were closing in on their target.

Kevin McMeeking did get two late wickets, but Heads & Tails won with nine balls and four wickets to spare.

As that is it in terms of the 2019 season, time now to do the customary round of thanks to the match sponsors, tea providers and supporters for your help this year, a difficult one for us as we struggled with injuries and old age to field teams each week! We will welcome any new players next season…