Tipton St John batsman Phil Tolley clocks up century number 56

Tipton batsman Phil Tolley on his way to century number 56 for the club, scored in the August 2020 meeting with Woodbury & Newton St Cyres. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT Archant

Tipton St John were 50-run winners when they entertained Woodbury and Newton St Cyres and the contest saw yet another century from Tipton’s prolific run scorer Phil Tolley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The home side batted first and it was Phil Tolley and David Thayre who were tasked with launching the Tipton innings.

They saw off the new ball, though Thayre did offer a chance – one that was dropped when he was on two!

The openers took their side into three figures before Thayre succumbed to the 62nd delivery he faced, bowled by Max Weston for 59, an innings that included eight fours and two sixes.

Chris Tubbs was next man in – and out – he too was bowled by Weston, in his case for a 15-ball three.

Tolley went on to reach century number 56 for the club and ‘retired’ unbeaten on 101, scored from 105 balls, hitting 15 fours.

That left skipper David Alford (13 from 34) and David Jessop (14 from 25) to see their side to a close of 227-2.

Max Weston was the only visiting bowler to enjoy success, finishing with figures of 2-42 from eight overs and the most economical figures were the 0-26 from seven overs by Tom Dowle.

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres made a steady start before John Buckland hit the stumps with the score on 27.

It was soon 37-3 with a wicket for David Birch courtesy of a Dave Thayre catch and a second clean bowled wicket for Buckland.

Lee Scott claimed wicket number four thanks to a Dave Alford catch and, when Marcia Reah held a catch to give Amelia Tolley a wicket, the visitors were 89-5.

The next pairing took them into three figures before Amelia Tolley struck again, this time with a Chris Tubbs stumping and sic runs later, it was 119-7 with a Mark Channon holding a catch off his own bowling.

Channon struck again to leave the visiting side 134-8 and he bagged a third wicket with the score on 141 with Dave Alford pouching a second catch.

However, the last two batsmen were not for budging and they took their side to a close of 177-9.

Mark Channon returned figures of 3-24 from eight overs and the other successful home bowlers were: John Buckland (2-17), Amelia Tolley (2-32), David Birch (1-22) and Lee Scott (1-37).