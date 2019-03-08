Tipton batsman Phil Tolley passes 17,000 runs in victory over Geriatrics



Tipton welcomed Geriatrics for their latest outing, with a full team boosted by the welcome return to action of the previously injured Kevin McMeeking and Phil Wright.



Visiting skipper Jon Smith won the toss and elected to bat on what turned out to be a slow and tricky wicket.

Opener John Poat was first out, trapped leg before wicket to an opening over delivery from David Birch.

Birch continued with excellent line and length as did Dave Alford from the opposite end and the pair managed to restrict the visitors to 17-1 after 16 overs!

Indeed, Birch did not concede a run until his 35th ball and only a boundary in his final over spoilt his figures of one wicket for five runs from eight overs. Alford's shift was equally impressive as his eight overs yielded just seven runs!



The 'change' bowlers kept up the pressure with Kevin McMeeking taking two wickets thanks to good catches by Phil Tolley and David Thayre before David O'Higgins chipped in with a three wicket burst.

A poor short ball was hammered over the boundary by Peter Welsh, but unfortunately for him, his foot slid into his stumps in the process.

Both Mike Giles and Alan Marriott went in identical fashion attempting to pull short balls, but each were deceived by the bounce and top edged to keeper Al Matthews. O'Higgins spell concluded with figures of 3-25.

Returning from a hand injury, Phil Wright got back into action by hitting the stumps with consecutive balls, before injuring his calf bowling his fifth over!

Tom Birch cleaned up the tail thanks to a McMeeking catch and one off his own bowling, so Geriatrics were dismissed for a lowly 78.

It was enthusiastic fielding as well as good bowling which kept the score down.

The Tipton run chase was led by Phill Tolley and Dave Jessop with the latter falling after a quick-fire knock of 18 off 21 balls.

That was followed by the loss of Al Matthews (0), but Jem Gillham loitered for a while helping Phil Tolley add 20 runs before departing, also for no score. Dave Thayre (15) joined Phil Tolley (43) to take Tipton to victory with 18 overs to spare.

During his innings, Tolley passed 17,000 runs for Tipton and is now nearly 5,000 runs ahead of his nearest rival Steve Shaw.