Tipton St John batsman Phil Tolley scores a century for the 14th successive season

Tipton St John batsman Phil Tolley who scored 101 before retiring not out in the meeting with Dunsford and that means the Tipton batsman has now scored a century for the club in each of the last 14 seasons. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT Archant

Tipton St John were beaten by a margin of four wickets when they took on Dunsford, writes Phil Wright.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tipton St John batsman Kevin McMeeking. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT Tipton St John batsman Kevin McMeeking. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

Tipton batted first and had an early scare when opener Kevin McMeeking was dropped in the covers before he was then very nearly run out!

However, he survived to provide good support to Phil Tolley as the pair put on 103 for the first wicket.

Tolley had already advanced past 50 when McMeeking was bowled for 23. Adam Gibbins soon followed him for four before Matt Brewster took over the support role. Tolley had a lucky escape on 75 when he was caught inside of the boundary, but the fielder continued to run backwards carrying the ball over for a six!

A similar slice of good fortune took him to his century. After taking a single to move to 97, he was then presented with two additional runs from over throws to see his latest Tipton ton chalked up!

Tipton St John batsman Kev Gillham. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT Tipton St John batsman Kev Gillham. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

This, his 55th century for Tipton, also means that the prolific run scorer has now recorded a hundred in each of the last 14 seasons. He retired on 101 leaving Brewster to add 24 as Tipton’s innings ended on 187-3.

When Dunsford batted, Tipton struck early as a catch by keeper Al Matthews off David Birch removed opener Bentley for two.

However, glovesman Matthews did put down a chance offered up by Patrick Postie and, as is often the case, having ‘survived’, the Dunsford batsman made the most of it!

Wickets by Brewster and Adam Gibbins kept the Dunsford score under control, but Tipton’s mistake was taking two wickets in an over bowled by Phil Wright. This was through a fine stumping by Matthews to remove Perry and bowling Durdy first ball.

This brought to the crease Sam Ursell who, with Poustie, added 71 runs in the next six overs taking the game out of Tipton’s reach.

Poustie was eventually trapped leg before wicket with his score on 77, but the overall match situation was that, as he trooped off, his team needed only two rusn to win and the next delivery of the match ended proceedings as Ursell struck a boundary to see him unbeaten on 69 and his team the match winners by four wickets.

This Sunday (July 26) Tipton are home to Bakers CC.