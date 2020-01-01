Tipton St John cricker celebrates 84th birthday and 25th year with the village team

Tipton cricketer David O'Higgins after he had claimed his 900th wicket for the club. Picture PHIL WRIGHT Archant

The final day of June marked another birthday for a very special Tipton St John CC player.

June 30, 2019 was not just the 84th birthday of Tipton veteran David O’Higgins, but also marked his 25th year with the club.

It was June 22, 1995 that he made his debut for the village team in the match against Vapormatic.

Since then he has chalked up no fewer than 738 appearances for the club, taking 950 wickets!

Before he joined the club, O’Higgins did play a number of times against Tipton, taking the field for opposing teams before becoming a regular all those 25 years ago.

Indeed, when he made his debut in 1995, it was six days shy of his 60th birthday!

But for the Coronavirus pandemic and the current suspension of club cricket David O’Higgins would surely be now closing in on the magical figure of 1,000 wickets.

It is hoped there may be some form of action from August 1, but, if there is no play in 2020 for Tipton, then don’t bet against their veteran seamer returning in 2010 to edge ever closer to that mile stone of 1,000 Tipton wickets!