Advanced search

Tipton St John cricker celebrates 84th birthday and 25th year with the village team

PUBLISHED: 09:25 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:25 02 July 2020

Tipton cricketer David O'Higgins after he had claimed his 900th wicket for the club. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

Tipton cricketer David O'Higgins after he had claimed his 900th wicket for the club. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

Archant

The final day of June marked another birthday for a very special Tipton St John CC player.

Tipton St John CC bowler David O'Higgins: Picture PHIL WRIGHTTipton St John CC bowler David O'Higgins: Picture PHIL WRIGHT

June 30, 2019 was not just the 84th birthday of Tipton veteran David O’Higgins, but also marked his 25th year with the club.

It was June 22, 1995 that he made his debut for the village team in the match against Vapormatic.

Since then he has chalked up no fewer than 738 appearances for the club, taking 950 wickets!

Before he joined the club, O’Higgins did play a number of times against Tipton, taking the field for opposing teams before becoming a regular all those 25 years ago.

Indeed, when he made his debut in 1995, it was six days shy of his 60th birthday!

But for the Coronavirus pandemic and the current suspension of club cricket David O’Higgins would surely be now closing in on the magical figure of 1,000 wickets.

It is hoped there may be some form of action from August 1, but, if there is no play in 2020 for Tipton, then don’t bet against their veteran seamer returning in 2010 to edge ever closer to that mile stone of 1,000 Tipton wickets!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Let people sit in their own filth’ - Sidmouth Plastic Warriors suspend beach cleaning

Denise Bickley at one of her beach cleaning sessions. Ref shs 02 19TI 7819. Picture: Terry Ife

Covid-19: Risk of second spike in Devon played down, but social distancing still ‘critical’

Devon County Council leader Dr Phil Norrey said the county had done well but might have seen even fewer deaths if 'we knew what we know now'. Picture: DCC

Black Horse to stay closed as lease owner ‘calls it a day’

Black Horse Inn

Sidmouth councillor calls for new controls on noisy beach parties

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4996. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon attractions give mixed response to Government go-ahead for reopening

Crealy Theme Park and Resort is set to reopen its gates to day visitors from July 6

Most Read

‘Let people sit in their own filth’ - Sidmouth Plastic Warriors suspend beach cleaning

Denise Bickley at one of her beach cleaning sessions. Ref shs 02 19TI 7819. Picture: Terry Ife

Covid-19: Risk of second spike in Devon played down, but social distancing still ‘critical’

Devon County Council leader Dr Phil Norrey said the county had done well but might have seen even fewer deaths if 'we knew what we know now'. Picture: DCC

Black Horse to stay closed as lease owner ‘calls it a day’

Black Horse Inn

Sidmouth councillor calls for new controls on noisy beach parties

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4996. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon attractions give mixed response to Government go-ahead for reopening

Crealy Theme Park and Resort is set to reopen its gates to day visitors from July 6

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

SRC West Hill-based trio complete trail-blazing interior of East Devon run

Sidmouth Running Club trio Simon Hollyer, David Wright and Carine Silver on their trek through the interior of the East Devon countryside. Picture: SRC

Tipton St John cricker celebrates 84th birthday and 25th year with the village team

Tipton cricketer David O'Higgins after he had claimed his 900th wicket for the club. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

FA Cup and FA Vase prize money reduced

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

New plan revealed on future of coronavirus prevention

Council leader Councillor John Hart says the vast majority of Devon people have behaved with great sense and responsibility throughout the pandemic. Picture: contributed

Council funding helps Ottery traders smarten up their shopfronts

Ottery St Mary Town Council has made funds available to help businesses spruce up their shop fronts Picture: Terry Ife