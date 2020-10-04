Tipton St John Cricket Club honour the stars of the 2020 campaign

Phil Wright (left) receives the Tipton Cricket Club Clubman of the Year award. Picture: TIPTON CC Archant

Having been denied holding their annual dinner and awards evening in 2020 owing to the on-going coronavirus pandemic, Tipton Cricket Club held an impromptu awards session after their final game of the season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Phil Tolley (left) receives the Tipton CC Batsman of the Year award for the 14th successive campaign! During the 2020 season he averaged 88 and now has over 18,000 runs for the club. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT Phil Tolley (left) receives the Tipton CC Batsman of the Year award for the 14th successive campaign! During the 2020 season he averaged 88 and now has over 18,000 runs for the club. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

As club president Bruce Marshall was in quarantine after spending time with family in Switzerland, his address was read by chairman David Birch.

He paid tribute to two club stalwarts, Graham Hembury and john Williamson, who had died during lockdown and said many in the community missed them.

He thanked the committee for the way they had carried out the advice of the ECB and ensured that the club was able to enjoy a truncated season.

The chairman also thanked the fixtures secretary Dave Thayre for ensuring there had been a full schedule when play started and treasurer/statistician Phil Wright for keeping members amused with historical photos, plus photos and pen pictures of many of Tipton’s 300 plus players who have represented the club since 1985.

At the Tipton CC 2020 awards, a bottle of scotch was presented to umpire Pete Philbrick who drove down from Chard to officiate most matches. Picture; PHIL WRIGHT At the Tipton CC 2020 awards, a bottle of scotch was presented to umpire Pete Philbrick who drove down from Chard to officiate most matches. Picture; PHIL WRIGHT

The awards were then handed out and the chairman’s’ award went jointly to Jem Gillam and David Birch for the way on-field nets were arranged and the pitch and field were ready for when play started.

Club captain Dave Alford then presented the Clubman of the Year to Phil Wright who once again did roles of club treasure and statistician with flying colours while also being very busy using the club Facebook and web page to keep members in touch during the period of lockdown.

In terms of the playing awards; Adam Gibbins received the Most Improved Player, in particular for his improved batting, despite suffering a bad hamstring injury mid-season.

For the 14th successive year Phil Tolley stepped forward to receive the Batsman of the Year honour.

Adam Gibbins (left) receiving the Tipton CC Most Improved Player award. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT Adam Gibbins (left) receiving the Tipton CC Most Improved Player award. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

This past season the prolific run scorer averaged 88 and he has now chalked up over 18,000 runs for the club!

The Bowler of the Year award went to David Birch and he completed a hat-trick of this particular honour after a season of 29 wickets which leaves him now with 623 career wickets for Tipton.

The Fielder of the Year trophy went to John Buckland who not only held 10 catches, but saved many a run with his athletic fielding.

Amelia Tolley was crowned Young Player of the Year. Amelia claimed 20 wickets in a campaign that also saw her impress with her fielding.

Jem Gillam and David Birch were honoured at the Tipton CC end-of-season award for the way on-field nets were arranged and the pitch and field were ready for when play eventually started in the 2020 campaign. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT Jem Gillam and David Birch were honoured at the Tipton CC end-of-season award for the way on-field nets were arranged and the pitch and field were ready for when play eventually started in the 2020 campaign. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

The ‘Champagne Moment’ award was presented to David Jessop for his wicket keeping prowess at Whimple including a diving catch (unheard of at Tipton!).

A bottle of scotch was presented to umpire Pete Philbrick who drove down from Chard to officiate most matches and, last but not least, a second award was presented to Phil Wright in honour of him having taken his 900th Tipton wicket taken during the final game of the season, the win over Heads & Tails.

Ameia Tolley with the Tipton CC Young Player of the Year award. In the 2020 campaign she took 20 wickets and also had a superb season with her fielding. Picture PHIL WRIGHT Ameia Tolley with the Tipton CC Young Player of the Year award. In the 2020 campaign she took 20 wickets and also had a superb season with her fielding. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

Tipton CC bowler Phil Wright holds up the number 900 after he passed the milestone in terms of wicket taking during the 2020 season. Picture TIPTON CC Tipton CC bowler Phil Wright holds up the number 900 after he passed the milestone in terms of wicket taking during the 2020 season. Picture TIPTON CC