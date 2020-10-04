Tipton St John Cricket Club honour the stars of the 2020 campaign
PUBLISHED: 11:34 04 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 04 October 2020
Archant
Having been denied holding their annual dinner and awards evening in 2020 owing to the on-going coronavirus pandemic, Tipton Cricket Club held an impromptu awards session after their final game of the season.
As club president Bruce Marshall was in quarantine after spending time with family in Switzerland, his address was read by chairman David Birch.
He paid tribute to two club stalwarts, Graham Hembury and john Williamson, who had died during lockdown and said many in the community missed them.
He thanked the committee for the way they had carried out the advice of the ECB and ensured that the club was able to enjoy a truncated season.
The chairman also thanked the fixtures secretary Dave Thayre for ensuring there had been a full schedule when play started and treasurer/statistician Phil Wright for keeping members amused with historical photos, plus photos and pen pictures of many of Tipton’s 300 plus players who have represented the club since 1985.
The awards were then handed out and the chairman’s’ award went jointly to Jem Gillam and David Birch for the way on-field nets were arranged and the pitch and field were ready for when play started.
Club captain Dave Alford then presented the Clubman of the Year to Phil Wright who once again did roles of club treasure and statistician with flying colours while also being very busy using the club Facebook and web page to keep members in touch during the period of lockdown.
In terms of the playing awards; Adam Gibbins received the Most Improved Player, in particular for his improved batting, despite suffering a bad hamstring injury mid-season.
For the 14th successive year Phil Tolley stepped forward to receive the Batsman of the Year honour.
This past season the prolific run scorer averaged 88 and he has now chalked up over 18,000 runs for the club!
The Bowler of the Year award went to David Birch and he completed a hat-trick of this particular honour after a season of 29 wickets which leaves him now with 623 career wickets for Tipton.
The Fielder of the Year trophy went to John Buckland who not only held 10 catches, but saved many a run with his athletic fielding.
Amelia Tolley was crowned Young Player of the Year. Amelia claimed 20 wickets in a campaign that also saw her impress with her fielding.
The ‘Champagne Moment’ award was presented to David Jessop for his wicket keeping prowess at Whimple including a diving catch (unheard of at Tipton!).
A bottle of scotch was presented to umpire Pete Philbrick who drove down from Chard to officiate most matches and, last but not least, a second award was presented to Phil Wright in honour of him having taken his 900th Tipton wicket taken during the final game of the season, the win over Heads & Tails.
