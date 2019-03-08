Tipton St John net win double on 2019 Cornish tour

Tipton St John CC on their 2019 tour to Cornwall.

Tipton St John Cricket Club enjoyed their 2019 tour to Cornwall, writes Phil Wright.

Phil Tolley who scored a century in the Tipton tour game at Mount Ambrose.

There was first night disappointment for the tourists with their Friday night meeting against Sea View Old Boys being washed out.

The weather improved the following day - albeit with blustery conditions and the odd shower, but action was possible for the second game against Nancledra.

Tipton batted first and thanks to half centuries from David Thayre (65) and Alex Tubbs (53) guided them to a close of 194-8 off 35 overs. Chris Tubbs also contributed a useful 19, but he and Dave Jessop with, 10, were the only players to reach double figures.

In reply, Nancledra came just 16 runs short with 178-7. David O'Higgins with 3-37 and Dave Alford 2-17 took most of the wickets after David Birch and Rob Stirling bowled economically at the start of the innings.

Phil Essex is bowled during the Tipton Cornish tour game at Mount Ambrose.

On Sunday, Mount Ambrose were the opposition at Redruth. Although rain was forecast, a fine afternoon saw Tipton win by just 12 runs in a game they could have lost had the home side taken their catches!

Phil Tolley was dropped having scored 22 and went on to score 101 before retiring with a few overs left. Alex Tubbs was also dropped early and went on to score 18 in a partnership of 70 with Phil Tolley.

Tipton reached 199-7 then spent the rest of the afternoon trying to subdue the dangerous Simon Johnson who had scored a quick century against them 12 months before.

Tipton adopted a plan to attempt to remove the batsmen at the other end and it worked as David Birch took the first wicket and Dave Alford followed up with two more. From 46-3 Johnson started to get more support and two good partnerships edged the score towards Tipton's total.

Alex Tubbs in action for Tipton St John during the Cornish tour.

More wickets followed as Phil Essex, Al Tubbs and Alastair Mills took them aided by good catches taken by Steve Robinson and David Thayre. In doing so Thayre dislocated a thumb and had to leave the field.

When Mills conceded 20 in an over, just 20 more were needed off three overs. At this time, Johnson reached his century and sportingly retired. Tipton took two more wickets to swing the match back in their favour. Phil Tolley ended the innings by a run out, hitting the one stump visible from 20 yards and so ended another enjoyable tour, sealed with a narrow 12 run success.