Tipton topple pair of touring sides - but injury jinx strikes again!

Tiptons Phil Tolley in action against Cardiff based Mitre. Picture PHIL WRIGHT Archant

Tipton's injury jinx struck again last weekend as yet another player had an unwanted visit to the accident and emergency department, writes Phil Wright.

Tiptons Alex Stubbs in aciton against Cardiff based Mitres. Picture PHIL WRIGHT Tiptons Alex Stubbs in aciton against Cardiff based Mitres. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

On Saturday, Tipton entertained Mitres from Cardiff. Batting first, the visitors scored 210-7. Veteran bowler David O'Higgins had the visitors confused with his looping deliveries, tempted two batsmen to leave their ground, and were stumped by Chris Tubbs. He took a further wicket aided by a boundary catch by Phil Tolley and finished with very good figures of 3-34 off eight overs.

Other Tipton bowlers had their figures dented by a late surge by visiting batsman James Cutland who scored 42 off the final 6 overs, and ended on 99 not out with Mitres reaching 210-7.

Tipton's reply was, as usual, based around Phil Tolley. He lost partners Dave Jessop, Dave Thayre and Roger Hunt as the team reached 66-3, but it was the arrival of Alex Tubbs that helped Tolley win the game. Tolley reached his century off 87 balls, but was caught within 15 runs of victory. Tubbs with 48 and Al Matthews (5), guided Tipton home.

On Sunday, we entertained Lichfield Nomads visit for the first time. The overcast conditions and soft pitch was not to their liking and struggled to set a target. David Birch and Dave Alford bowled well at the start.

Tipton's David Thayre in action against Lichfield Nomads. Picture PHIL WRIGHT Tipton's David Thayre in action against Lichfield Nomads. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

O'Higgins could not repeat his form of the previous day and conceded 33 off four overs. Unfortunately, one of the boundaries injured the leg of one of our supporters sat at the boundary edge.

It was the introduction of Lawrence Walker who changed the game, taking 4-18 to help remove the final six wickets for 12 runs.

One of these was a run out by Kevin McMeeking, but at a cost. Batsman John Lockesley drove the ball back to McMeeking who was bowling and although he dropped the catch and in doing so split the webbing on his hand, he was able to run out the non-striker.

McMeeking later came back bandaged and took retribution, having Lockesley caught by Thayre for 46 and so ending the innings on 107. After the match, it was off to A&E and stitches!

Tiptons David Jessop in action against Cardiff based Mitre. Picture PHIL WRIGHT Tiptons David Jessop in action against Cardiff based Mitre. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

It was Tolley who again stayed to see off the useful opening bowlers. Jessop scored 13, but two more wickets had Tipton struggling at 27-3.

This time it was Dave Thayre you came to the rescue and helped Tolley reach the target. Tolley added 44 to his weekend haul whilst Thayre was not out 34 as Tipton won byseven wickets.

Unfortunately, we have lost the services of another player for a couple of weeks!