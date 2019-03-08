Tipton well beaten by Cornish visitors Cheesewring

Tipton hosted Cornish side Cheesewring for the first time on Sunday and came a comfortable second, writes David Birch.

Tipton skipper Dave Alford won the toss and chose to bat first, noting that the opening partnership which began the season was reunited, thanks to Keith Collins' return from injury. Collins's first ball was nearly his last when an unplayable yorker was belatedly but correctly called a no-ball.

Thereafter, he and Phil Tolley dug in against an accurate opening attack and lasted 10 overs before Tolley's leading edge was comfortably held in the covers with the score on 26.

Worse was to follow when Dave Thayre dragged on his first ball and Collins followed shortly afterwards for a dogged 15.

Dave Jessop and Allister Matthews tried to steady the ship, but Matthews departed swiftly, followed by Jem Gillham. Dave Jessop looked to be in good touch and was unfortunate to be run out for 16 when he was timing the ball beautifully.

With the score on 55-6 the outlook was as gloomy as the summer sunshine was glorious but a determined stand of 59 between Alford and David Birch restored some respectability to the score.

Alford finished on 35 not out in a total of 120 - well below par, but at least something for the bowlers to work with.

Following an excellent tea courtesy of Christine Walker, Cheesewring set about attacking their target. In recognition of his 83rd birthday, Dave O'Higgins opened the bowling, but seemed a little confused by the purpose of birthday presents since he gifted the batsmen 22 runs from his first two overs. Cheesewring took every opportunity to move the score along and their only setback came when Birch trapped Piper LBW for 13. They reached their total in the 17th over for the loss of that one wicket.