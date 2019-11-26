Tolchards Devon Cricket League AGM this Friday

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Discussions about player eligibility are likely to dominate the Tolchards Devon Cricket League annual meeting in Exeter on Friday night, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Clubs have 11 pages of new rules and amendments to wade through, covering a range of topics from the price of teas to the use of electronic scoring and a requirement to provide spare ball that has been 'knocked-in' for 10 overs.

There are seven proposed changes to eligibility, player registration and the league's casual player and loan schemes. These are likely to occupy the majority of discussion time.

Two versions of a new rule 12 covering the eligibility of players to play in lower-division games have been put forward by the league management committee.

There have been incidences of clubs with 1st XIs on the upper rungs of the league ladder loaning players to their second teams lower down the ladder for vital games towards the end of the season.

Both proposals say the practice goes against the 'Spirit of Cricket' and needs to be scrutinised and regulated.

Opposition is likely to come from clubs who feel they should have a free hand who plays where.

Part two of the meeting is the annual presentation of awards to divisional winners and players of the year.

Jim Mardell, the managing director of league sponsors Tolchard Drinks, will be joining clubs after they have voted on rule changes to hand out awards.

The meeting takes place at the Exeter Court Hotel, Kennford, Exeter on November 29. Start time is 7pm and attendance is compulsory for all clubs in the league.

Friday is also the deadline by which clubs have to enter into the league's portfolio of cup competitions. The league runs three competitions for clubs at different levels.

The Devon T20 Cup is primarily for teams in the Premier and A Divisions; the Ivor Dewdney Corinthian Cup is for teams in the B Division and below; the Tidball Insurance Cup is for teams in the E Division and below.