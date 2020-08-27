Triner and Jeacock bowl Ottery 2nds to thrilling win over Axminster

Ottery St Mary bring their six weeks of competitive cricket this season to an end with their final match in the Tolchards Devon League four-team competition being a visit tomorrow (Saturday) to Sidmouth 2nd XI.

The Otters suffered a six wicket defeat in their penultimate game, going down at home to a Kilmington side that will win the group if they bank three points from their final game tomorrow, a visit to Upottery.

Against Kilmington, Ottery batted first and suffered an early blow with the loss of teenage batsman Lawrence Walker for one with the score on four. George Mutter fell next, dismissed for 24 with the score on 52 and it was soon 92-3 with the loss of Eddie Rudolph (45).

Three more wickets fell for the addition of just 18 runs as George Southall-Brown (22), Alex Thurgate (5) and Jack Malden (4) all perished to leave the Otters on 112-6.

Alex Clements fell for 15 and, when Sam O’Nyons (4) and Henry Mutter (11) joined Clements in the pavilion, Ottery had their last pair at the wicket with the score on 138.

The last two added 10 before Freddie Eul-Barker was the last man out for six, leaving Will Harrison as the not out batsman with Ottery bowled out for 148 in 36.3 overs.

Kilmington lost just four wickets in a fairly routine run chase. Skipper Brett Garner top scored with 40 and there were runs also from Billy Reed (33) and Josh Short (20).

Will Harrison bagged a brace of wickets and finished with figures of 2-36 while the other two successful Ottery bowlers were Sam O’Nyons (1-22) and Henry Mutter (1-20).

Ottery St Mary 2nd XI won a thrilling Tolchards Devon League meeting with Axminster, defeating them by a margin of just six runs.

The Otters batted first and closed on 142-9. They were 51-4 before a 46-run partnership between Albert Southall-Brown (28) and Tom Jeacock (32) took them close to three figures and, in the context of the final outcome, the 11 runs that Harley Smith (5) and Ashok Prasad (6) put on for the unbroken final wicket were crucial!

Axminster were then restricted to a reply of 136-7. Jake Tierney took the bowling honours with 4-20, but ultimately it was the closing overs sent down by Dan Jeacock and Jon Triner that saw the Otters to victory.