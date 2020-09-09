Zac Bess leads from the front to guide Sidmouth into home cup final

Zac Bess in action fro Sidmouth. Picture: PAUL CLAYDEN Archant

Sidmouth entertain Heathcoat at the Fortfield this Saturday (September 12) in the final of the Tolchards Devon League Tier One Premier Cup after a 54-run win away at Plymouth last Saturday.

Sidmouth skipper won the toss in Plymouth and opted to bat first and saw the openers parted with just 19 on the board following the loss of Josh Bess (13).

Luke Bess was next in – and out – in his case dismissed for 29 with the score on 67.

That brought skipper Zac Bess to the wicket and he and Barrow promptly added 106 before Barrow fell for a 91-ball 65, hitting five fours and two sixes during his innings.

It was soon 193-4 as Byron Knowles fell for six and another splendid Zac Bess innings was ended with the team score on 235 with the skipper having hit 97 from just 80 deliveries, slamming six sixes and eight fours.

Nick Mansfield and Dylan Hurst then added a quick-fire 46 to see their side to a close of 281-6 with Mansfield the final man out, run out having scored a run-a-ball 25. Hurst was the not out batsman on 20.

The Plymouth reply was given a 38-run start, but then slipped to 78-4 before a 54-run partnership took them to 132-5 with that wicket down to a Cameron Evans-Grainger catch behind off the bowling of Ollie Pugsley.

However, there was then another flurry of wickets to leave them 158-7 before another decent partnership that saw 54 added for the eighth wicket which was snapped up by Zac Bess, bowling Dan Goodey for 58 and the final couple of wickets could only muster another 15 runs as Plymouth were bowled out for 227 in 45 overs and one ball.

Luke Bess and Jordan Fowler each claimed three wicket hauls with the Bess return being 3-26 from 4.5 overs while Fowler’s return was 3-45 from eight and Ollie Pugsley bagged a brace with his figures being 2-23 from five overs.

Saturday’s final gets underway at the Fortfield at 12.30pm.

Sidmouth II lost their Group B semi-final, going down by 85 runs to Clyst St George, who batted first and made 244-8. Miles Dalton (3-50) and Ben Fisher (3-71) were the principle wicket takers.

Dalton then top scored with an unbeaten 50 as Sidmouth replied with 159-9.