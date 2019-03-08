Dave, Melvyn and Leighton take the final trophy of the Ottery season

Ottery St Mary bowlers out in force for the Final Drive event that brought the curtain down on the 2019 outdoor season. Picture: OSMBC Archant

In the final week of the summer season, Ottery started with a three rinks to two victory over Abbrook Park and by 93 shots to 82, the best Ottery rink was Eric Richardson, Frank Jones, Jean Rainton and skip Shirley Fewtrell winning 19-8, writes Michael Smith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ottery St Mary Bowls Club’s ‘Barbecue Boys’ at the social gathering that brought the 2019 outdoor season to a close. Picture: OSMBC Ottery St Mary Bowls Club’s ‘Barbecue Boys’ at the social gathering that brought the 2019 outdoor season to a close. Picture: OSMBC

Ottery then played host to the final touring side of the season. Hailing from Eastleigh, Hampshire, Bannister Park BC were given a warm welcome, but then Ottery were less than friendly winning four rinks and drawing one with Bannister winning on just one rink.

Ottery won the match overall 138-105 with Mike Cozens, Fred Dart, Brian Baker and skip Shirley Fewtrell having the best rink 29-9.

The club then visited Bridport and came away with another good win taking the match 93-71 and by three rinks to onel; this time the best rink was that of Ron Spedding, Sylvia Cook, Moira Griffin and skip Ray Luscombe who won 25-11.

Ottery ladies enjoyed a very successful season both as a club and in the County competitions. They finished runners - up in Division One of the Ladies Over Fifty Triples League (LOFTL).

Action from ‘The Spider’ that took place on the day of the Final Drive event that brought the curtain down on the 2019 outdoor season. Picture: OSMBC Action from ‘The Spider’ that took place on the day of the Final Drive event that brought the curtain down on the 2019 outdoor season. Picture: OSMBC

In the Unbadged League, new players were introduced into the team this year and more than held their own finishing mid-table.

In the County Competitions Eileen Burston and Gail Hawke won through to Totnes in the major pairs.

Dot Luff, Jean Rainton, Sharon Kenny and Gail Hawke won the section in the major fours, before losing to Paignton from Section Six.

Shirley Fewtrell, Eileen Burston and Jean Rainton reached the section final in the Benevolent Triples where they lost to Honiton.

The aftermath of ‘The Spider’ that took place on the day of the Final Drive event that brought the curtain down on the 2019 outdoor season. Picture: OSMBC The aftermath of ‘The Spider’ that took place on the day of the Final Drive event that brought the curtain down on the 2019 outdoor season. Picture: OSMBC

Ottery Ladies also won their first ever Grace Matthews Top Club competition against Sidmouth, finishing a fine season by reaching the seconnd round in the Interclub competition - well done to all our ladies for a fantastic year !

It only remained for Ottery to celebrate the close of the season with the Final Drive, which, of course, duly started with the mandatory 'Spider.

This time the player nearest the jack was Carol Bennett, who won a bottle of scotch kindly donated by Melvin and Margaret Trayhurn and Chris and Gail Hawke.

After the match members were treated to a fine barbecue, thanks to the efforts of Chris Hawke and Maurice Flower slaving over a hot fire and to a host of members helping hands in the preparation and of course - clearing up !

Action from ‘The Spider’ that took place on the day of the Final Drive event that brought the curtain down on the 2019 outdoor season. Picture: OSMBC Action from ‘The Spider’ that took place on the day of the Final Drive event that brought the curtain down on the 2019 outdoor season. Picture: OSMBC

Finally each year, a shield is presented to the best rink. This year the team of Dave Roberts, Melvin Trayhurn and skip Leighton Burston had a winning score of 25-8, taking the final trophy of the season.