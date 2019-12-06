Devine goal sees SOHC men's 2nd XI draw with East Devon

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's second XI shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with East Devon B.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It's the first time this season, which is now 10 games old, that SOHC have seen a South East One match end all square.

Given their recent fine form, SOHC began the contest in an uncharacteristic way in as much as their passing was lacking tempo and chances were few and far between. However, they did score first with Daniel Devine scoring from close range with the keeper off his line and that was the one goal that separated the sides at the break. The visitors began the second with a high tempo to their approach while the home side continued to struggle to raise their game. Frustrations boiled over for the home side with a couple of cards being issued, albeit harshly!

There was a 'dubious' element about the goal that restored parity to the contest. The home side were soon pressing, looking for a winning goal, but their best efforts were thwarted by the exceptional East Devon goalkeeper and honours ended even.