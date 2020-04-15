Advanced search

Devon Bowls Indoor President George Mabon sends message to clubs

PUBLISHED: 13:05 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:05 15 April 2020

Devon County Indoor President George Mabon (right) with Sidmouth Club Captain Ken Wheeler during a 2019/20 season visit to Sidmouth and. Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

A message from the Devon Bowls Indoor Preeisdent, George Mabon

My thoughts continue to be with you all at this difficult time.

Given that we have had to postpone the annual general meeting I have decided to send out a message to you all.

Like everything else, the Coronavirus pandemic has cut short the indoor bowling season and left us unable to complete club or county indoor competitions. What’s more we are also unable to play the EIBA Liberty Cup Final* which was to have been contested at Nottingham where Devon would have been taking on Durham.

Looking back on the season, our yearly county tour produced three wins out of four with a plus 47 shots margin and I extend many thanks to the ladies and gentlemen from the 11 clubs that supported it.

I do trust that during these difficult times clubs are providing support to members and indeed, each other by regular communication either by email or telephone. I know you will all, as indeed I am, be itching to get back into action be it on an indoor, or an outdoor surface, so that we can all renew rivalries and friendships.

What I would certainly like to convey to all is my very sincere thanks for all the support and encouragement I have received from the bowls family during my year in office as president of the indoor bowls association.

Stay safe and here’s to us all meeting again soon.

*Devon reached the final of the 2019/20 Liberty Cup having seen off Dorset (124-70), Cornwall (124-77) and Somerset (111-105) before a 125-80 semi-final victory against Sussex at Moonfleet. The Liberty Cup final between Devon and Durham was to have been played at Nottingham on March 21.

