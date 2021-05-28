News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > Sport

Devon Football League tournament finals

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM May 28, 2021   
After two years of Covid frustration, the recently-formed Devon Football League will finally get to hand out a trophy this weekend.  
When the season was cancelled due to the winter lockdown, officials at the DFL devised a mini tournament to conclude the current campaign.  
Participating teams were split into regional groups and those at the top advanced to a quarter-final staged last weekend.  
After defeating Watcombe Wanderers in the quarters, the University of Exeter produced a sumptuous attacking display to dismantle Newton Abbot Spurs 6-0 on Wednesday night to book their place in the final. 
Teignmouth will be their opponents after they edged past the Plymouth Argyle Development by a solitary goal scored by Calum Robinson on six minutes 
The final is due to be played on May 29 and an exciting conclusion to another frustrating season for all clubs and players. 

