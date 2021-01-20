Dom Bess representing Sidmouth in Sri Lanka

Published: 2:38 PM January 20, 2021

As the January rain unloads from Devon skies, a local hero is continuing to make his mark on the international stage.

Dom Bess is a son of Sidmouth, with his family still heavily involved with the cricket club and also the local rugby scene.

When cricket lovers tuned into England’s recent Test match win over Sri Lanka, Dom was at the forefront of the victory, taking eight wickets in the two innings to help set up a comfortable victory.

“It is fantastic to see a local boy doing so well,” said Sidmouth CC secretary Anthony Griffiths. “It is a bit surreal as well, especially for the younger players in his age group, who grew up playing cricket with Dom.

“He’s been down to the club in the last couple of years and his cousins still play for the first-team. He seems a very down to earth lad, who is doing brilliantly to perform at the highest level.

“Dom’s cousins, Zach, Luke and Josh, all play first-team cricket at Sidmouth, as well as minor counties with Devon and play rugby for the town. They are a big rugby family, along with the cricket side.”

While we relish the success of Dom as an international spin bowler, Sidmouth CC are hoping the new year will bring a cricket season that returns to some sense of normal procedure.

“Last year was a virtual write-off for all sport and we desperately hope things can get back to normal this summer,” said Griffiths.

“The rugby season has been non-existent and football looks like being a write-off this year as well, so a lot of those guys will turn to cricket for some regular sport.

“I think the youngsters have coped really well because you live for that sporting camaraderie in your 20s.

“It was very difficult last season, with the club house being shut because things still need to be paid for and, more importantly, the social side is what make local sport so special.

“People want to sit in the bar, talk rubbish after the game and look forward to a brilliant innings the following week.”