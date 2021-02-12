Dom shines in sensational England victory

Published: 12:00 AM February 12, 2021

Sidmouth’s very own Dom Bess played a central role on the international stage this week, helping England to a superb victory over India in the opening Test Match of the series in Chennai.

It was only the second time in 36 matches that India had lost on their own soil and the last time they lost a Test in Chennai was 1999.

Captain Joe Root took much of the plaudits for a superb double-century in the first innings and James Anderson delivered an astonishing spell to dismiss the Indian batsmen on the final day.

However, amidst all the seasoned professionals, wizened cricket legends, Dom Bess worked beautifully in tandem with spin buddy Jack Leach.

Dom first contributed a fine 34 with the bat and then bamboozled some of the finest batsmen in the world to take 4-76. In the second innings, it was 25 with the bat and another wicket.

A son of Sidmouth is shining in world cricket.