Dormer nets late leveller as SOHC ladies 1st XI start new league term with home draw

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3137. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies first team began the new Central Division league season with a 1-1 home draw with Taunton Vale IIs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Having being promoted into Central last season, as a team they knew they had to prove themselves in the league.

From the off, the defence was under pressure and it took a while for SOHC to settle into the contest.

Taunton Vale were clearly well-drilled and comfortable within their team and their early endeavours were rewarded with the opening goal which separated the sides at half-time.

After the break, the visitor’s remained on the front foot and they forced a number of short corners and were denied a number of times by some terrific home goalkeeping.

For SOHC, the midfielders and forward players were working hard to keep the ball under control in Taunton’s half against their strong defence.

With barely five minutes left in the game, Diana Dormor slotted a deserved equaliser, much to the relief of SOHC players an supporters alike, to leave honours ending even.

One member of another good turnout of support was heard to say: “Well, it might have been the most fluent of performances, but it’s a good start to the new league term.”

In the other Central matches that were played there were home wins for Bridgwater (4-0 v Taw Valley), Clifton Rob’s IV (4-2 against Winscombe) and Taunton CS (6-0 v Minehead) while the only away winners were Somerset Gry who won 4-1 at North Somerset.

Tomorrow (Saturday) SOHC ladies’ 1st XI travel to meet Minehead with the game having a 10.30am start.