Double delight for Sidmouth Tennis Club ladies’ teams

The Sidmouth Tennis Club ladiies A team (left to right) Hilary Caldwell, Viv Bess, Fiona Somerville and Debbie Snelgrove. Picture: STC Archant

Sidmouth Tennis Club’s ladies have been in action in what could be described as a one off, ‘Covid special’, Winter League run by Exeter and District, writes Vici Topping.

Sidmouth ladies B team after their win over Lympstone (left to right) Marlene Maynard, Jess Wiltshire, An Van Hecke and Vici Topping. Picture: SIDMOUTH TENNIS CLUB Sidmouth ladies B team after their win over Lympstone (left to right) Marlene Maynard, Jess Wiltshire, An Van Hecke and Vici Topping. Picture: SIDMOUTH TENNIS CLUB

Due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, and some teams uncomfortable playing at all, it was decided not to run the league as usual but instead to have a ‘friendly’, competition where neither promotion nor relegation are at stake.

However, judging by the first match between Sidmouth Ladies’ A team and Teign Valley A team, none of the rivalry has dissipated and all players seem to be as competitive as ever! Indeed, it took two championship tie breaks to decide the winners of this first match with Sidmouth’s, experienced pairing of Debbie Snelgrove and Fiona Sommerville winning both their matches and captain Viv Bess and Hilary Caldwell clinching one hard fought win but going down narrowly to Teign Valley’s first pairing. The final result was a well-earned 6-4 win for Sidmouth.

Equally, the Sidmouth Ladies’ B enjoyed success when they welcomed Lympstone A to the Fortfield courts.

Captain, Marlene Maynard, teaming up with the young and talented Jess Wiltshire, proved too tough for Lympstone’s first pairing in what was a long and tough match decided by a championship tie break where the home team held their nerve to overcome the visitors.

This set them up for a more straightforward win over the tricky second pairing although they needed to dig deep to secure a 7-5 final set against a determined Lympstone duo.

The other Sidmouth pairing of An Van Hecke and Vici Topping secured straight set wins over both Lympstone pairings, the former’s left-hand play and ability to put the ball away at the net, proving decisive.

The final result was an emphatic 8-1 success for the home team.