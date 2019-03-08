Double figure win sets up SOHC ladies 1st XI for top-of-the-table clash with Exe III

Ladies hockey. Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies' first team were handsome 10-1 winners when they met Chard in their latest Sedgemoor Division One game,

The double figure win means that the team have now won all five of their league games and, in those matches, they have racked up an impressive goal tally of 45, whilst the goal that Chard scored is the first that SOHC have conceded in the league this season!

The scoring honours against Chard went to Taryn Murray who netted four times. Rebecca Tedford bagged a brace and the other goals were scored by Emily Ackland, Lizzie Nancekivell, Alice Please and Jasmine Scott.

This latest win means that SOHC stay top of the table, but they are not alone in sporting a perfect 'played five and won five' record for that is also the record to date for both Exeter & Culm Vale Hornets and Exe III. Tomorrow (Saturday), the ladies' 1st XI host the division's Match of the Day when they take on one of those two other teams that also sport a perfect start to the new term, Exe III. The match, being played at St Peter's School, has a start time of 12.30pm.

● The ladies' 2nd XI enjoyed an excellent 5-1 success away at Taunton Vale 4ths.

SOHC made a positive start and opened the scoring after a slick passage of passing play that ended with Chrissie Mitchell opening the scoring.

Having got ahead, the team played with real confidence and some good team play through midfield led to Alice Dormor doubling the lead.

Alice Dormor then added a second before the home side rallied and began to press, but they got no change out of the disciplined SOHC back line in which Sturdy Ackland, Jess Allen, Emma Bateson and Diana Dormor worked tirelessly to ensure that when the half-time whistle blew, SOHC still held a 3-0 lead. During the break, and refreshed with sweets, SOHC started the second half, but without the pace they had showed earlier and the home side took advantage to half the deficit.

The goal sparked a good response from SOHC and the three goal lead was swiftly restored thanks to a well-worked short corner routine that saw Karen Dutton drill the ball home. For the fifth and final SOHC goal, it was Lucy Gosling who was responsible for the assist with Diana Dormor applying a clinical finish.

Tomorrow (Saturday) the ladies' 2nd XI entertain Okehampton II at Ottery (12.30pm).

●The ladies' third XI, who welcomed Cath Dockley back into action, were 2-0 winners over Exe 5ths. That result means the team are sitting second in the Sedgemoor Division Two table and tomorrow they host basement side White Eagles III who have yet to record a point in their league campaign.

The game at Sidmouth has a 10.30am start time. The ladies' fourth XI are also in action tomorrow when they travel to meet Exe V at their St Peter's School home (11am).