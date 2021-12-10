Double-header against Bridgwater for Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey

Bridgwater provided the opposition for two of the Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club teams at the weekend, with the men’s firsts hosting the Somerset side while the men’s seconds travelled to the neighbouring county.



In the home game, it was the visitors who claimed the points, with a result of SOHC 1 Bridgwater 2. It was a similar situation for the second team, with the visitors from Somerset returning to winning ways, with a 2-4 victory.



On the women’s side of the club, there was only one fixture, with the ladies’ firsts playing Devonport Services in the Devon Cup. The SOHC team came out triumphant, winning 3-2.

With the third and fourth teams in their winter break from the league, a combined side hosted Isca 6 in a friendly match. It proved to be a one-sided affair, with SOHC winning 11-1, and that was while playing with 11 outfield players and no keeper.

Both the ladies’ first and second teams of Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club won the previous weekend, and the men’s thirds claimed a point as well.

The ladies’ first team travelled to Taw Valley 1 and defeated the home side 0-2, while the ladies’ seconds also won in their away game, beating White Eagles 2 by the same score line.

The ladies’ third team did not fare so well, going down 0-9 at home to Exe 3 and the fourth team, who also played at home, suffered a heavy defeat as well, losing 0-7 against Isca and Exeter Uni 6.

On the men’s side of the club, the first team had a long trip to Mendip 1 and came away with nothing to show for it, losing 9-1.

The seconds had a home fixture against table toppers Chard 1 and it was clear why Chard lead the division as, despite some good hockey from the second team, the away side won 0-5.

The men’s third team travelled to the English Riviera to take on Torbay 3 and came away with a league point, with a final result of 3-3. The fourth team lost 0-3 at home to East Devon 4.