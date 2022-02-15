Dramatic two-point win for Sidmouth at Cornish powerhouse

Rudyard Kipling’s advice regarding triumph and disaster was sorely tested in the four minutes of injury time at Tregorrick Park as Sidmouth ended St Austell’s unbeaten home record in dramatic fashion thanks in no small part to the heroics of Cameron Grainger.

Despite the absence of some key players, this was the Chiefs best performance of the season against the team lying in second place.

The Chiefs made a strong start and deservedly took the lead after 15 minutes. When St Austell dropped the ball on halfway, James Salter scooped it up and made ground before starting a handling move down the left.

Connor Down was tackled just short of the line but Rob Griffin was on hand to pick up and dive over for the try. Dan Retter added the conversion. St Austell ropened their account with a multi-phase move finished off by the left winger. The try was unconverted.

St Austell took the lead in the third minute of the second half with a penalty kicked by the full back, but Dan Retter regained the lead with a penalty after a good move by the backs had created the position.

Sidmouth then disrupted a St Austell scrum on the home 22 and harassed them into conceding a scrum five metres from the line. With the defence narrow, Phil Dollman threw a long pass to George Locke who ran through the space left in front of him.

With five minutes left, the Chiefs conceded three consecutive penalties to find themselves defending a lineout five metres from their line. St Austell executed a catch-and-drive, but the try was unconverted leaving the Chiefs with a two-point lead.

A minute into injury time St Austell were awarded a penalty just inside the Sidmouth half. With the wind at his back, the full back kicked what seemed to be the winning points.

Cameron Grainger had other ideas as he chased the restart kick and outjumped two opponents to claim the ball. Ten seconds later, the Chiefs were awarded a penalty 40 metres out into the wind. Phil Dollman’s perfect strike was followed by the final whistle.

Chiefs flying in 2022 - Credit: Dominic Fraser

Nailbiting victory for Sidmouth - Credit: Dominic Fraser



