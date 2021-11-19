News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Draw for Sidmouth and Ottery 2nds

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM November 18, 2021
Updated: 5:53 AM November 18, 2021
Ottery youngster Jack Drew-Cull

Ottery youngster Jack Drew-Cull - Credit: Ottery St Mary AFC

The appetiser for this weekend’s Ottery v Sidmouth derby at Manstone Lane in the Peninsula League came in the form of an entertaining reserve-team clash between the two clubs last Friday. 

The youthful Otters started the game in powerful fashion, surging into a two-goal lead thanks to Jack Drew-Cull and Rikki Pitter. Sidmouth, however, fought back bravely to earn a point with a double from Matthew Rasmussen. 

It was a result that actually gave Ottery 2nds their first point in the Devon & Exeter League Premier Division, with Sidmouth sitting two places above their local rivals in the table.  

The Otters will be hopeful of building on that platform at home to Colyton this weekend, while the Sidmouth 2nds have a big game at second-bottom Okehampton Argyle, where three points for the Vikings could potentially lift them four places in the standings.  

Lapford, Throverton and Beer Albion are the three sides clear at the top in the Premier Division. 

Ottery St Mary News

