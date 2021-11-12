Dream start continues for Ottery St Mary

We are now three months into the new football season and Ottery St Mary have maintained their outstanding form.

As new members of the South-West Peninsula League, the Otters have adapted superbly to a new challenge and currently sit second in the table, just behind Okehampton Argyle, who were also promoted from the Devon Football League last term.

For Ottery chairman Mikey Ringer, and the coaches and players at Washbrook Meadows, the success so far is a source of great pride, but their aspirations are to possibly go even higher.

“We are very proud as a football club,” said Ringer. “We are over-achieving compared to where we expected to be and survival was the original objective in this division.

“After a good start, the thoughts changed to making sure we finished mid-table and we are now thinking that the top four is a possibility at the end of the season.

“It is all down to the coaches, the squad we had here already and players we have brought in. Players from higher levels wanted to play for Ottery St Mary, they’re not money-grabbers and our pay structure is very clear at each level, which is nothing compared to some clubs.

“It is great to have players who want to represent our club and that’s what makes us all so proud. The squad is building and everyone wants to be part of the journey.

“The results have been fantastic at this higher level but it has been difficult, on and off the pitch. Luckily enough, our facilities are good for this level but we also know things have to keep improving.

“We know what is required at Ottery St Mary. Our floodlights were done a few years ago and we’re looking to improve them again. There are more things happening on a match-day and we’ve got more people involved, all of whom have showed passion and commitment for the club.

“As well as men’s and women’s team, we have a lot of focus on our youth-team, ensuring there is a positive pathway for players to now compete at the highest level possible.”