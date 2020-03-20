Advanced search

Dutton nets as SOHC ladies’ 2nd XI share spoils with Exe IV

PUBLISHED: 14:57 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 20 March 2020

Action from Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club ladies' firsts vs SOHC ladies seconds. Picture: Andrew Coley

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies 2nd XI banked a point from a 1-1 draw at Exe IV.

SOHC went into the game having to make a number of changes, but it made no difference to their pattern of play which was as crisp as ever!

With Anna Rowson orchestrating things from the middle third of the pitch, Lydia Gammon covering every inch of the pitch making a difference both in attack and defence and with wingers Kirsty Scales and Lucy Gosling providing plenty of good ball to Megan Thompson-Summers and Karen Dutton it was no surprise when SOHC opened the scoring with Dutton netting after an excellent team move.

Exe, who are a quality outfit, hit back, but they got little change out of the impressive Cath Dockley and Mary Ackland in front of ‘safe hands’ Molly Bateson in goal,

SOHC were dealt a blow when influential Diana Dormor sustained a head injury which necessitated medical attention and the home side drew level early in the second half.

SOHC were soon back on the front foot and, with Hannah Trudge making some terrific runs and Ella Davies working hard to help cover any home counter-attacking play, SOHC continued to look the more likely to score.

Their cause received a boost with the return to the action of captain Dornmer for the final 15 minutes, but there were no further goals scored and the contest ended all square.

