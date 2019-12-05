Dutton, Trude and Dormer net in SOHC ladies 2nds victory

Sidmouth & Ottery 2nds at home to Winscombe 4. Ref shsp 42 18TI 2511. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies' second XI brought the first half of their league season to a winning end thanks to a 3-1 success over White Eagles II.

SOHC began at a good pace and kept possession well and took the lead from a short corner with Karen Dutton the scorer.

White Eagles hit back and the sides went into half-time all square at 1-1. A high-tempo start to the second half served SOHC well for they regained the lead with a goal scored by Hannah Trude. The points were sealed via a well-worked short corner with Diana Dormer eventually drilling the ball home.

Thereafter, some excellent all-round disciplined team play kept the opposition at arm's length, enabling SOHC to close the game out in a degree of comfort.