East Budleigh Chess Club set to fold owing to falling membership numbers

PUBLISHED: 12:11 29 September 2019

East Budleigh Chess Club is in the process of disbanding due to falling membership, writes Brian Gosling.

The club has had a short seven years of happy existence.

A highlight was certainly winning the championship section of the Exeter Chess League and the club is also proud of the fact that it ran team in the Devon League and knockout competitions.

Grandmaster Keith Arkell gave a memorable simultaneous display and twice turned out for the club's Devon Knockout competition team and, in one of the matches, East Budleigh came mighty close to inflicting a shock defeat on Exeter.

A Christmas Reunion Blitz Chess meeting is to be held on December 12 with tickets to be £5.

Also, a celebration one-day Open Rapid Chess Tournament is also being planned for spring 2020 at which it is hoped a world-class player, will make a guest appearance. More details on that to follow in due course.

