East Budleigh Chess Club team edged out in North Devon

PUBLISHED: 14:36 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:36 17 December 2018

A generic picture

A generic picture

Archant

East Budleigh Chess Club players managed to combine Christmas shopping and chess on their first ever fixture to Barnstaple, to contest a match in the Schofield division of the Devon County Chess Association.

Brian Gosling had his best game on board one for a long time. His opponent had no answer to his sacrificial attack.

Jonathan Waley and Tom Miner were involved in hard struggles on boards two and four respectively and both missed chances.

Although Tom Miner was forced to down his king, Jonathan was able to hold on for a creditable draw.

At her own admission, Barbara Newcombe played too quickly and soon found herself defending in a lost ending.

The final result was two-and-a-half to one-and-a-half in favour of the home team.

Despite the loss, this was a very enjoyable fixture, all helped by the festive spirit in the Barnstaple town centre.

In other club news, Barbara Newcombe and Jonathan Waley have taken an early lead in the club championship, which still has five rounds to go before the championship is finally decided.

See Keverelchess.com and Chessdevon.org.uk websites for more local chess news and entry forms for tournaments.

The next club meeting will be held on Thursday, January 17, with a 6.50pm start and held at the usual venue, All Saints Church Hall.

For more information on all things East Budleigh Chess Club, contact Brian Gosling by email at brigosling@aol.com or by phone at 01395 442060.

