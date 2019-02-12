East Devon Hunt Skittle League latest - Blacksmiths, Awliscombe Shoot and New Inn top the three divisions
PUBLISHED: 14:17 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:17 19 February 2019
Blacksmiths hold narrow lead at the top of the East Devon Hunt Skittle League
East Devon Hunt Skittle League
February 13
Division 1
P W D Pts
Blacksmiths 17 13 0 26
Night Owls 16 12 1 25
Marvels 18 11 2 24
Ur Arrs 17 11 0 22
Foxenhole 18 10 0 21
Culm Vale 19 10 0 20
Auctioneers 17 8 0 16
Stags 17 8 0 16
Honiton Clyst 18 8 0 16
Sutton Wanderers 16 6 2 14
Marsh Green 17 7 0 14
Talaton 18 6 1 13
Perkins Village 17 5 0 10
Tuckers Arms 15 1 1 3
Division 2
Awliscombe Shoot 14 11 1 23
Zulu Warriors 14 11 0 22
Here for the Beer 14 10 0 20
Latecomers 15 9 1 19
Breakaways 14 8 0 16
A Team 14 6 0 12
Jack’s Lads 14 6 0 12
Sidford 13 5 1 11
Keepers 14 5 0 11
Broadclyst 15 5 0 10
Upottery 13 3 0 6
Cocks & Hens 14 3 0 6
Division 3
New Inn 15 12 0 24
Earth Stoppers 15 10 1 21
Axe Valley 16 9 2 20
Guys & Gals 13 8 0 16
Goldtops 14 8 0 16
Plymtree Punters 15 8 0 16
Yoyo’s 13 7 1 15
Yetties 14 7 1 15
Alley Cats 16 7 0 14
Cee Dee’s 14 6 1 13
Maynards 14 4 0 8
Bakers 8 15 4 0 8
Brooksiders 16 2 0 4
Top Scores: James Parish, Culm Vale, 92; Malcolm Combes, Culm Vale, 87; Adrian Chown, Marvels, 86; Harry Pipe, Culm Vale, 86; J Gibbins, Honiton Clyst, 85; Tom Hammett, Broadclyst, 84; John Pathick, Foxenhole, 83; Mickey Hibbard, Zulu Warriors, 82; Fred Down, Foxenhole, 81.