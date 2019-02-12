Advanced search

East Devon Hunt Skittle League latest - Blacksmiths, Awliscombe Shoot and New Inn top the three divisions

PUBLISHED: 14:17 19 February 2019

skittles generic picture

skittles generic picture

Archant

Blacksmiths hold narrow lead at the top of the East Devon Hunt Skittle League

East Devon Hunt Skittle League

February 13

Division 1

P W D Pts

Blacksmiths 17 13 0 26

Night Owls 16 12 1 25

Marvels 18 11 2 24

Ur Arrs 17 11 0 22

Foxenhole 18 10 0 21

Culm Vale 19 10 0 20

Auctioneers 17 8 0 16

Stags 17 8 0 16

Honiton Clyst 18 8 0 16

Sutton Wanderers 16 6 2 14

Marsh Green 17 7 0 14

Talaton 18 6 1 13

Perkins Village 17 5 0 10

Tuckers Arms 15 1 1 3

Division 2

Awliscombe Shoot 14 11 1 23

Zulu Warriors 14 11 0 22

Here for the Beer 14 10 0 20

Latecomers 15 9 1 19

Breakaways 14 8 0 16

A Team 14 6 0 12

Jack’s Lads 14 6 0 12

Sidford 13 5 1 11

Keepers 14 5 0 11

Broadclyst 15 5 0 10

Upottery 13 3 0 6

Cocks & Hens 14 3 0 6

Division 3

New Inn 15 12 0 24

Earth Stoppers 15 10 1 21

Axe Valley 16 9 2 20

Guys & Gals 13 8 0 16

Goldtops 14 8 0 16

Plymtree Punters 15 8 0 16

Yoyo’s 13 7 1 15

Yetties 14 7 1 15

Alley Cats 16 7 0 14

Cee Dee’s 14 6 1 13

Maynards 14 4 0 8

Bakers 8 15 4 0 8

Brooksiders 16 2 0 4

Top Scores: James Parish, Culm Vale, 92; Malcolm Combes, Culm Vale, 87; Adrian Chown, Marvels, 86; Harry Pipe, Culm Vale, 86; J Gibbins, Honiton Clyst, 85; Tom Hammett, Broadclyst, 84; John Pathick, Foxenhole, 83; Mickey Hibbard, Zulu Warriors, 82; Fred Down, Foxenhole, 81.

