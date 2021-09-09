News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
East Devon Pétanque Club doubles competition and picnic

Tim Herbert

Published: 5:28 AM September 9, 2021   
The East Devon Pétanque Club, which plays at Thorn Park, Salcombe Regis, held its annual doubles competition and picnic.  

Eighteen members were present and pairs were chosen by drawing lots at the start of the event. Everyone was happy with their selected partner, reflecting the Club's ethos of encouraging a friendly and sociable, rather than competitive, spirit. 

The games were played in a keen atmosphere, interspersed with much cheery banter. It was a close fought competition and every couple won at least one of their matches. 

After a lunchtime picnic and a bit of chit-chat, play continued in the afternoon. The winning pair were Hilary Cowling and Martin Ord, who were deserving champions having accumulated a total of 52 out of a possible 56 points. 

This is the sixth year that the competition has been run and everyone went home having enjoyed a relaxing and sociable day. 

person