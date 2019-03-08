East Devon Petanque Club doubles competition joy for Mike Franks and Lynne Ring.

The winning pair Mike Franks and Lynne Ring with their prize after winning the East Devon Petanque Club doubles competition. Picture EDPC Archant

The East Devon Pétanque Club, which plays at Thorn Park, Salcombe Regis, held its annual doubles competition and picnic last Sunday, writes Brian Diffey.

Fourteen members were present and pairs were chosen by drawing lots at the start of the event.

Everyone was happy with their selected partner, reflecting the club's ethos of encouraging a friendly and sociable, rather than competitive, spirit.

The games were played in a keen atmosphere, interspersed with much cheery banter. It was a close fought competition and every couple won at least one of their matches. We took a break at lunchtime for a picnic and play continued in the afternoon.The winning pair were Lynne Ring and Mike Franks who were deserving champions having accumulated a total of 52 out of a possible 54 points.

Everyone went home having enjoyed a relaxing and sociable day in warm sunshine.