Advanced search

Digital Decoded

East Devon Petanque Club doubles competition joy for Mike Franks and Lynne Ring.

PUBLISHED: 13:03 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 20 August 2019

The winning pair Mike Franks and Lynne Ring with their prize after winning the East Devon Petanque Club doubles competition. Picture EDPC

The winning pair Mike Franks and Lynne Ring with their prize after winning the East Devon Petanque Club doubles competition. Picture EDPC

Archant

The East Devon Pétanque Club, which plays at Thorn Park, Salcombe Regis, held its annual doubles competition and picnic last Sunday, writes Brian Diffey.

Fourteen members were present and pairs were chosen by drawing lots at the start of the event.

Everyone was happy with their selected partner, reflecting the club's ethos of encouraging a friendly and sociable, rather than competitive, spirit.

The games were played in a keen atmosphere, interspersed with much cheery banter. It was a close fought competition and every couple won at least one of their matches. We took a break at lunchtime for a picnic and play continued in the afternoon.The winning pair were Lynne Ring and Mike Franks who were deserving champions having accumulated a total of 52 out of a possible 54 points.

Everyone went home having enjoyed a relaxing and sociable day in warm sunshine.

Most Read

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Eleanor’s A* A levels secure place at Oxford University

Eleanor Baden from The King's School celebrated winning a place at Oxford after achieving three A* A-levels. Picture: Angela Kirby

Most Read

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Eleanor’s A* A levels secure place at Oxford University

Eleanor Baden from The King's School celebrated winning a place at Oxford after achieving three A* A-levels. Picture: Angela Kirby

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town suffer Monday night defeat at Crediton

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8454. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon Petanque Club doubles competition joy for Mike Franks and Lynne Ring.

The winning pair Mike Franks and Lynne Ring with their prize after winning the East Devon Petanque Club doubles competition. Picture EDPC

Exeter Racecourse galloping back into action with October start

Exeter Races are back in early October. Picture: EXTER RACECOURSE

Basson at the double as Fishermen begin new term with Hatherleigh success

Wheelchair-friendly tree trail officially opens in Sidmouth

Jon Ball,Frances Deegan and Ed Dolphin at the launch of the Accessible Tree Trail. Ref shs 34 19TI 8606. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists