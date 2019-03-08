East Devon race ace Harry Tincknell wins his first Daytona Prototype international in New York

Harry Tincknell with his team after their New York success. Picture HARRY TINCKNELL Sideline Sports Photography 2019

East Devon race ace Harry Tincknell won his first Daytona Prototype international race in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, with a dominating run that saw the Mazda RT24-Ps finish first and second at the Sahlen's Six Hours Of The Glen in New York.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harry Tincknell with his team after their New York success. Picture HARRY TINCKNELL Harry Tincknell with his team after their New York success. Picture HARRY TINCKNELL

Tincknell started the race at the Watkins Glen International circuit from fourth position and quickly slotted into third behind the sister Mazda of Oliver Jarvis and the Acura of Ricky Taylor.

On lap 16, the 27-year-old passed Taylor for second place and, by lap 23, had taken the lead of the race as the Mazda RT24-Ps began to build an advantage over the chasing field.

Jonathan Bomarito took over from Tincknell in the second hour and the #55 maintained the lead advantage before handing over to third driver, Frenchman Olivier Pla.

Victory seemed assured until a safety car negated their advantage and Tincknell resumed driving duties for the final two stints in second place after the Acura of Juan Pablo Montoya gambled on strategy.

Harry Tincknell with his team after their New York success. Picture HARRY TINCKNELL Harry Tincknell with his team after their New York success. Picture HARRY TINCKNELL

Not to be disheartened by the unfortunate timing of the caution period, Tincknell executed an audacious, late braking overtake for the lead with 28 laps remaining and immediately built a gap to the former F1 driver.

When the checkered flag waved at the end of six hours of racing, Tincknell led Jarvis across the line to record a one-two for Mazda, their first overall sportscar victory since 2012. The Mazdas combined to lead 183 of the 211 race laps.

Speaking after the race, Tincknell said: "This race was such an incredible team effort and to have a one-two finish for Mazda Team Joest is the stuff of dreams.

"The six drivers worked together so well and we've improved so much as we push each other forward.

Harry Tincknell with his team after their New York success. Picture HARRY TINCKNELL Harry Tincknell with his team after their New York success. Picture HARRY TINCKNELL

"The pit stops were perfect and the car was breathtakingly fast. I am absolutely over the moon.

"There have been some tough days, but I knew if we kept working hard then things would come good.

"For the Mazda Team Joest boys and girls, who have put more than two years into this, we are so grateful for their efforts and so happy to bring the car to Victory Lane.

"This win is for all the Mazda fans, the employees, the dealers and our supporters all over the world who have believed in us from day one.

Harry Tincknell with his team after their New York success. Picture HARRY TINCKNELL Harry Tincknell with his team after their New York success. Picture HARRY TINCKNELL

"I have said all along that the first win will open the door to many more and I am sure that's going to be the case."

The next round of the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship is this weekend's Mobil 1 Sportscar Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Ontario, Canada.