Elliot strike sees SOHC ladies’ 1st XI to away success

PUBLISHED: 08:44 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:44 29 March 2019

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club are still very much in the race for a Petroc One top three finish after they won 4-3 at Ashmoor.

The ladies, taking to the pitch without regular skipper Katie Dean, who had running commitments, made a bright start and took an early lead thanks to a composed finish from Alice Dormer. Ashmoor restored parity swiftly, but SOHC then regained the lead when, after a period of attacking play that saw some brilliant switches through the defence and breaks from Cassia Astley-Jones, one of them found Jasmine Scott at the top of the D and she wasted little time in powerfully reverse sticking the ball into the roof of the net! End-to-end action followed, but the half saw just one more goal, scored by Aimee Keast to see SOHC into the break with a 3-1 lead.

It was the home side who made the stronger start to the second period and, with two quick goals, the game was back all square at 3-3.

Once level, the home side pressed, but they were still unable to get the better of Millie Guy in the SOHC goal while, at the other end of the pitch, Frankie Elliot scored what proved to be the winning goal.

The ‘Chick of the Match’ award was shared between Alice Dormer and Aimee Keast, who led the line superbly all game and were a constant thorn in the home team’s defence.

