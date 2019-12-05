Ellison hat-trick as SOHC men's 1st XI net second win of Conference South campaign

Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's 1st XI recorded their second success of their Conference South campaign, winning 3-2 at Taunton Vale.

SOHC travelled with a bare XI and they made a bright start, which led to a series of good patterns of play prior to Jack Ellison scoring from close range.

The home side hit back and, using a direct approach, first levelled things up and then they scored a second, which gave them a 2-1 lead, an advantage they carried into the half-time break.

Early in the second half, SOHC won a couple of short corners with one of them resulting in a penalty flick that was sent into the net by Jack Ellison.

With parity restored, SOHC began to play with renewed confidence and it was clear that the work done in midweek had been successful for there was a good rhythm to their play.

With 10 minutes remaining, Chris Bishop picked the ball up the right and drove into the D where he was tackled 'rugby fashion'! The resulting penalty flick was slammed home by Ellison to complete his hat-trick.

That set up a frenetic final period of play during which time the home side tried everything to find a third goal of their own, but the SOHC game management was good and they saw the match out to seal a first away win of the league season.

In what was a terrific all-round team performance, the plaudits go to the hat-trick scorer, and also to Josh Miller, who served up a superb individual performance.