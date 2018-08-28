Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Badminton announces details of its 70th anniversary meeting

PUBLISHED: 11:00 16 January 2019

Equestrian picture

Equestrian picture

Archant

Preparations for Badminton Horse Trials, in their 28th and final year under the sponsorship of Mitsubishi Motors, are well underway.

This may be the 70th anniversary of the first competition, but innovations are made with each running.

The event is now providing an E Ticketing service, which should speed up entry to the showground and admission can be bought right up to the day of the event, which runs from May 1 to May 5.

Entries for the trials are expected from the victorious British world champion squad and the usual contingent of the cream of the rest of the globe.

For spectators, who turned up in unprecedented numbers in 2018, there are further enhancements. The popular Lakeside area has been revitalised along with the Members and Deli enclosures and the 2018 newcomer to the burgeoning shopping village, The World of Food and Wine, is expanded.

The camp site, which now has over 1,300 pitches, is complemented just up the road in 2019 by a glamping field, as often seen habituated by the A-listers at big music events. This will certainly lend extra style to the Badminton experience.

After a successful premiere in 2018, the fans will be able to submit questions to the top three riders each day on a stage by the Media Centre.

For the very knowledgeable, Badminton has, along with the five other top events of its type, had its rating upgraded by the international federation the FEI from 4* to 5*, though for practical purposes this will have no effect on Eric Winter’s course, of which he has been the designer for the past two years. Badminton remains the dream of riders the world over.

As ever, festivities kick off with the amateurs’ championships, the Mitsubishi Motors Cup, on the Tuesday and Wednesday.

The box office opened to existing customers earlier this week and the ticketing kiosk will be available to allcomers from January 14.

Most Read

Death of Newton Poppleford farm worker in tractor crash was ‘unnecessary and caused by gross negligence’, court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Ottery family’s holiday tragedy centre of documentary to help others process loss

Sio^n Roe now 22 is making a documentary about the death of his father when he was only 10 and hopes it can inspire others who have struggled with loss. Picture: Sio^n Roe

Roadworks continue to cause delays in Newton Poppleford

The roadworks are being caused by Wales and West Utilities as they trace and repair a gas escape. Picture: Google

Father marries daughter at his Sidmouth church

Rev Alisatair McKenna with his daughter Lois en route to her wedding at his church in Sidmouth

Trial update: Farm company ‘caused death’ of Newton Poppleford silage worker killed in trailer crash

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Devon Cricket League seeking new person for key role

Picture: Thinkstock

Badminton announces details of its 70th anniversary meeting

Equestrian picture

Sidbury resurfacing works close roads for two weeks

Road closed

Three Peaks challenge raises funds for Sidmouth cancer support group

Walkers Mark Bishop, Gwenan Paewai and Rodney Cross, with Bill and Evelyn Lankester and members of the Sidmouth Living With Cancer support group. The other members of the team - Rocker Sheppard, Jake Voss, Ollie Derryman, Jud Lascelles and the drivers Martin Banks and Kitrina Bishop are not pictured.Picture: Rachael Cross

Sidmouth men bowl to superb win over Madeira

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists