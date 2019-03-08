Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bicton Arena announce super sponsorship for major October event

PUBLISHED: 10:02 20 June 2019

Action from Bicton Arena with katie Hancock on Coddstown Pet. Picture CAROL JAY

Action from Bicton Arena with katie Hancock on Coddstown Pet. Picture CAROL JAY

JAYPHOTOS.CO.UK

Bicton Arena has announced that Protexin Equine Premium will sponsor its BE 100 three day event at its International Horse Trials, which take place from October 24 to 27, writes Lucy Johnson.

Protexin Equine Premium produces innovative, research based products of the highest quality, providing a complete range of gut health and joint products for the equestrian market.

Marketing manager Kate Rouse said: "We have been working with Bicton for many years now and have developed a great relationship with the team there. As one of the best venues in the UK with fantastic facilities we wanted to further support them and are sponsoring their October Horse Trials.

"We can't wait to attend and we're looking forward to meeting all of the competitors there!"

Arena manager Helen West added: "We are delighted that Protexin has extended its sponsorship at Bicton. The three day in October is immensely popular and to have such a high calibre sponsor on board is fantastic."

The full range of classes that will be run at the event are CCI-S 3*, BE100Open, BE100, CCI-S 2*, CCIL 2*, OI BE100Open, N, 3 BE100, ON, ONu18.

Most Read

Public consultation to launch into new parking restrictions in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Boris gets thumbs up as ‘only candidate’ from Sidmouth councillor

Stuart Hughes met Boris Johnson during a trip to London and posed with the Conservative party candidate. Picture: Stuart Hughes

Bridge works to begin in autumn

Fortescue Bridge. Ref shs 22 18TI 5006. Picture: Terry Ife

Woman who was a pupil during World War Two cuts ribbon to declare Newton Poppleford Primary School open

Margaret and Flynn cut the ribbon. Picture: Callum Lawton

INTERACTIVE MAP: Maggie’s mission to raise awareness of defibrillators

One of the difbrillators in Sidmouth. Ref shs 24 19TI 6540 Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Public consultation to launch into new parking restrictions in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Boris gets thumbs up as ‘only candidate’ from Sidmouth councillor

Stuart Hughes met Boris Johnson during a trip to London and posed with the Conservative party candidate. Picture: Stuart Hughes

Bridge works to begin in autumn

Fortescue Bridge. Ref shs 22 18TI 5006. Picture: Terry Ife

Woman who was a pupil during World War Two cuts ribbon to declare Newton Poppleford Primary School open

Margaret and Flynn cut the ribbon. Picture: Callum Lawton

INTERACTIVE MAP: Maggie’s mission to raise awareness of defibrillators

One of the difbrillators in Sidmouth. Ref shs 24 19TI 6540 Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Fire stations at risk of closure in major shake-up

Sidmouth Fire Station is not at risk at closure but changes could be made to staffing. Picture: DSFR

Bicton Arena announce super sponsorship for major October event

Action from Bicton Arena with katie Hancock on Coddstown Pet. Picture CAROL JAY

Sidmouth Spears trophy goes ahead despite ‘worst weather in 25 years’

Sidmouth Spears Trophy winners Liz Boyle Paddy Chew and Jane Painter being presented with the trophy by Sidmouth lady captain Jill. Picture CAROL SMITH

Sidmouth runner Kirsteen Welch tames ‘The Beast’

Sidmouth Running Club's Kirsteen Welch on her way to a secodn place finsh at the 2019 'The Beat' meeting on Dartmoor. Picture SRC

Beer Blazers mount stunning comeback to stay top of the Honiton Netball League

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists