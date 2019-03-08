Bicton Arena announce super sponsorship for major October event

Action from Bicton Arena with katie Hancock on Coddstown Pet. Picture CAROL JAY JAYPHOTOS.CO.UK

Bicton Arena has announced that Protexin Equine Premium will sponsor its BE 100 three day event at its International Horse Trials, which take place from October 24 to 27, writes Lucy Johnson.

Protexin Equine Premium produces innovative, research based products of the highest quality, providing a complete range of gut health and joint products for the equestrian market.

Marketing manager Kate Rouse said: "We have been working with Bicton for many years now and have developed a great relationship with the team there. As one of the best venues in the UK with fantastic facilities we wanted to further support them and are sponsoring their October Horse Trials.

"We can't wait to attend and we're looking forward to meeting all of the competitors there!"

Arena manager Helen West added: "We are delighted that Protexin has extended its sponsorship at Bicton. The three day in October is immensely popular and to have such a high calibre sponsor on board is fantastic."

The full range of classes that will be run at the event are CCI-S 3*, BE100Open, BE100, CCI-S 2*, CCIL 2*, OI BE100Open, N, 3 BE100, ON, ONu18.