Easter Family Fun at Bicton Arena International Horse Trials

PUBLISHED: 13:07 04 April 2019

Katie Hancock in action at the Bicton Arena. Picture JAYPHOTOSBICTON

Jayphotos

Bicton Arena is the place to head with all the family on Easter Sunday (April 21) where horses, Easter eggs, Tractor Ted and a family dog show are some of the attractions, writes Lucy Johnson.

While some of the world’s leading event riders will take centre stage, there’s plenty for children to do too, including an Easter egg hunt in the main arena. Tractor Ted is heading to Bicton for an Easter Sunday fun day out and he’ll be bringing his giant puzzles, and activity trail, while for further cuddly adventures there’s a mini farm.

There’s also a family dog show, sponsored by Vetspec for Dogs, with fun classes just £2 to enter.

Easter Sunday at Bicton Arena’s International Horse Trials will be action packed and filled with fun, while Good Friday and Easter Saturday are the chance to enjoy the East Devon countryside, browse the tradestands, and watch great riders and horses in action. The three-day event runs from April 19 to 21.

Entry is £10 per car on each day. Further details are available at www.bicton-arena.co.uk

