Easter Saturday point-to-point at Flete Park, Ermington

PUBLISHED: 12:10 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 18 April 2019

Members' race at Ottery St Mary. P1081-10-10TI Point 2 Point at OSM. The 1st Race.

Archant

The first of two fixtures to be held at the popular picturesque track known as Flete Park, near Ermington, takes place this coming Saturday (April 20), writes Donna Harris.

Seventy entries have been received for the seven race card, which commences at 2pm.

Pony racing heads up the action at 1pm, which has been kindly sponsored by course and land owner Anthony Mildmay-White. This is one of the best picnic locations for racing in South Devon, and attracts good crowds for a party atmosphere and all the family to enjoy.

The racing will be well supported by local trainers, owners and jockeys and their talented horses fending off the outside challengers.

The Totnes & Bridgetown Races Co sponsored four-mile mixed open race will be the feature race of the day.

It has some good entries to note, such as five-time winner Navanman from the John Heard team, also the prolific winning mare Whenharrymetsally out of trainer Keith Cumings' yard, who is on an impressive 15 career wins to date. Local veterinary surgeon Jennifer Davenport has entered her veteran gelding Mic's Delight in the opening members race, and it could see him finish on a win, as he is due to retire soon. To complement the action, there is a large trade stand area for shopping, together with a tented bar, a number of food stands and bookies, ensuring a super fun day out over the Easter weekend.

Entrance to the course is £10 per head to a maximum of £30 per car. Children under 16 free. Dogs on leads welcome. The course is located at Flete Park, Ermington near Ivybridge, postcode PL21 9NX.

Check out the website at www.pointingdc or check out the Facebook page.

