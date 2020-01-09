Advanced search

First area point-to-point of 2020 at Wadebridge on Sunday

PUBLISHED: 12:38 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 09 January 2020

Getting the money on

Getting the money on

Archant

The Royal Cornwall Showground in Wadebridge will see the North Cornwall host the first Point-to-Point horse race meeting to be held in the Devon & Cornwall area in 2020, which takes place this Sunday (January 12), writes Donna Harris.

There are six races on offer with a start time of 11.30am. Sixty entries have been received.

The Kivells-sponsored mixed open is the feature race of the day and has attracted some class entries such as last meetings winner here Thomas Campbell for the Ed Walker team, and multiple point winner Navanman for trainer John Heard.

Chosen Lucky for team Summersby, looks the pick of the opening Moores Landrovers-sponsored members race. The Novice riders race looks really competitive with The Last But One for Fergus Gillard to ride, along with Honest Deed for Charlotte Summersby, Kernal Victor for Conner Houlihan and Ramble On for the Luke Price team.

The Galloping Bear, Voie Dans Volie and Gio's Girl look the progressive picks in the restricted race. Whilst in the open maiden Cottage Rose, Nickelsonthedime and Feu des Malberaux could be in the mix up the home straight in the first open maiden. Closing the day is a race for older maidens with Mustmeetforapint could be a popular winner for racegoers enjoying a winters day out in the countryside atmosphere.

This venue offers a huge covered barn containing on course facilities such as hot and cold food and refreshments, seating area, bar, bookies and a number of trade stands.

Entrance to the course is £10 per person, with children under 16 free. Access to the course is via tarmac roads with good parking and great track-side viewing. Dogs on leads welcome. Location is off A39 West of Wadebridge PL27 7UE.

Check out the www.p2phorseraces-dc.com and www.wadebridgeracing.co.uk websites or Facebook page for up to date information.

Also a full list of fixtures in both the Devon & Cornwall & Wessex Area is available by sending a SAE to Claire Hitch, Higher Sminhayes Farm, Brendon Hill, Watchet, Somerset TA23 0LG.

Most Read

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

New chef has big plans at Ottery’s The Volunteer Inn

Gemma Youlden is excited to start her new job at The Volenteer Inn in Ottery. Picture: The Volenteer Inn

Sidmouth chef ‘honoured and proud’ to receive MBE

Philip and Karen Corrick at Bulverton House, with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

New chef has big plans at Ottery’s The Volunteer Inn

Gemma Youlden is excited to start her new job at The Volenteer Inn in Ottery. Picture: The Volenteer Inn

Sidmouth chef ‘honoured and proud’ to receive MBE

Philip and Karen Corrick at Bulverton House, with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Murder inquiry launched after man dies in Newton Poppleford caravan blaze

First area point-to-point of 2020 at Wadebridge on Sunday

Getting the money on

Police think early morning caravan blaze in Newton Poppleford was started deliberately

Police.

Otters boss praises squad’s second half performance after Waldon Atheltic win

Ottery football club. Ref shsp 36 19TI 9315. Picture: Terry Ife

Sunday Winter League win for Graham Davis, Sean Murphy and Dave Richards

Golf club and ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists