First area point-to-point of 2020 at Wadebridge on Sunday

The Royal Cornwall Showground in Wadebridge will see the North Cornwall host the first Point-to-Point horse race meeting to be held in the Devon & Cornwall area in 2020, which takes place this Sunday (January 12), writes Donna Harris.

There are six races on offer with a start time of 11.30am. Sixty entries have been received.

The Kivells-sponsored mixed open is the feature race of the day and has attracted some class entries such as last meetings winner here Thomas Campbell for the Ed Walker team, and multiple point winner Navanman for trainer John Heard.

Chosen Lucky for team Summersby, looks the pick of the opening Moores Landrovers-sponsored members race. The Novice riders race looks really competitive with The Last But One for Fergus Gillard to ride, along with Honest Deed for Charlotte Summersby, Kernal Victor for Conner Houlihan and Ramble On for the Luke Price team.

The Galloping Bear, Voie Dans Volie and Gio's Girl look the progressive picks in the restricted race. Whilst in the open maiden Cottage Rose, Nickelsonthedime and Feu des Malberaux could be in the mix up the home straight in the first open maiden. Closing the day is a race for older maidens with Mustmeetforapint could be a popular winner for racegoers enjoying a winters day out in the countryside atmosphere.

This venue offers a huge covered barn containing on course facilities such as hot and cold food and refreshments, seating area, bar, bookies and a number of trade stands.

Entrance to the course is £10 per person, with children under 16 free. Access to the course is via tarmac roads with good parking and great track-side viewing. Dogs on leads welcome. Location is off A39 West of Wadebridge PL27 7UE.

Check out the www.p2phorseraces-dc.com and www.wadebridgeracing.co.uk websites or Facebook page for up to date information.

Also a full list of fixtures in both the Devon & Cornwall & Wessex Area is available by sending a SAE to Claire Hitch, Higher Sminhayes Farm, Brendon Hill, Watchet, Somerset TA23 0LG.