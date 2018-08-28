Next area point-to-point set for Chipley Park on Sunday

The last point-to-point fixture in the Devon and Cornwall area this month takes place at Chipley Park near Wellington on Sunday (January 27).

Seven races will be on offer with a start time of 11.30am. Over 160 entries have been received.

The races include the £1,000 Timico Mixed Open race, which is a qualifier for both the Mixed Open race at Cheltenham in May, and also a qualifier for the Skinners Ladies’ Open Final to be held at Stratford also in May.

Notable entries include Blackwater Bramble for owner/trainer Alexandra Dunn, having already won at both Buckfastleigh and a 20-length winner in a fast time at Larkhill this season, although this could be a bigger ask with 30 entries which also include the Rose Loxton-trained Virak, who was a winner at Chaddesley Corbett in December and has nearly 200k in prize money when running under rules.

Another in the mixed open to note is the Tom Malone owned and trained Wadebridge winner The Last But One.

Drumlynn is an entry catching the eye in the Exeter Racecourse Intermediate race, having won at Larkhill, being a 30-length winner that day in a Restricted race under jockey Darren Edwards. Drumlynn is owned and trained by ITV4 presenter Luke Harvey, who loves his pointing and has had success between the flags in previous years too.

Twenty-nine are entered for the Restricted race; outside raiders that stand out are Highway Jewel, Kalinote, In Arrears and Pancrace for the Teresa Clark team with Will Biddick aboard hoping to fly the flag for the local area. The novice riders race has also attracted good entries and those to note could be Athreeothree, Chosen Lucky, Double Captain, and Heaney.

Following this will be three maiden races and a mares and fillies race followed by the divided open maiden.

The course at Chipley Park offers fabulous viewing of the oval-shaped right-handed undulating track with a stamina-testing uphill finish.

On-course facilities include bar, hot and cold refreshments, bookies, and a number of good trade stands.

Entrance to the course is £10 per head to a maximum of £40 per car. Children under 16 go free. Dogs on leads welcome. Course is located off B3187, three miles from Wellington and one mile from Milverton and the course postcode is TA21 0QY.