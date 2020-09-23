Ottery St Mary point-to-point in October set to be live streamed

Point to point action Archant

Internationally known horse racing broadcaster Cornelius Lysaght will head up the Devon & Cornwall live streaming presenting team when the 2020/2021 point-to-point season gets under way with the East Devon races at Ottery St Mary on Saturday. October 24, writes Granville Taylor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With the meeting set to take place behind closed doors (BCD), the Devon & Cornwall area organisers work during the extended close season looks to have paid off. Anticipating the likelihood of racing BCD, the committee have used part of a £10.000 grant from Totnes and Bridgetown Racing Company Ltd to purchase live streaming equipment, and the area, with the approval of the British Horseracing Authority and the Point-to-Point Authority, is set to be the first in the UK to broadcast all their 25 meetings in the area for the coming season.

Announcing the initiative, Frank Yeo, area chairman said, “It is hoped this new venture will be able to bring the atmosphere and excitement of point-to-point racing to everyone at home.

“We are delighted that Cornelius Lysaght, with nearly 30 years’ experience as BBC Racing Correspondent, will be the lead presenter.” The live streaming programme will include coverage of all the races, plus pre-race and postrace information, interviews and analysis.

The long-established West Country Videos team will be operating two cameras at each meeting.

Frank Yeo added, “We are very grateful to all those who have helped us get this off the ground, especially Totnes and Bridgetown Races Company Ltd, who very generously gave is £10,000 will also boost race sponsorship in these difficult times.”