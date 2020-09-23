Advanced search

Ottery St Mary point-to-point in October set to be live streamed

PUBLISHED: 09:51 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:51 23 September 2020

Point to point action

Point to point action

Archant

Internationally known horse racing broadcaster Cornelius Lysaght will head up the Devon & Cornwall live streaming presenting team when the 2020/2021 point-to-point season gets under way with the East Devon races at Ottery St Mary on Saturday. October 24, writes Granville Taylor.

With the meeting set to take place behind closed doors (BCD), the Devon & Cornwall area organisers work during the extended close season looks to have paid off. Anticipating the likelihood of racing BCD, the committee have used part of a £10.000 grant from Totnes and Bridgetown Racing Company Ltd to purchase live streaming equipment, and the area, with the approval of the British Horseracing Authority and the Point-to-Point Authority, is set to be the first in the UK to broadcast all their 25 meetings in the area for the coming season.

Announcing the initiative, Frank Yeo, area chairman said, “It is hoped this new venture will be able to bring the atmosphere and excitement of point-to-point racing to everyone at home.

“We are delighted that Cornelius Lysaght, with nearly 30 years’ experience as BBC Racing Correspondent, will be the lead presenter.” The live streaming programme will include coverage of all the races, plus pre-race and postrace information, interviews and analysis.

The long-established West Country Videos team will be operating two cameras at each meeting.

Frank Yeo added, “We are very grateful to all those who have helped us get this off the ground, especially Totnes and Bridgetown Races Company Ltd, who very generously gave is £10,000 will also boost race sponsorship in these difficult times.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery St Mary point-to-point in October set to be live streamed

Point to point action

Sidmouth Gig Club takes part in Clyde race – and it’s all done without leaving East Devon

The Sidmouth Gig Club 'River Clyde Race' awards ceremony - covid-19 style. Jeremy Cloke presents the award which Keith Owen’s crew won in Scotland last year to the two coxes, Pete Blackmore and Julie Turner. Picture: SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB

Another unbeaten half century for Tolley as he passed 18,000 runs for Tipton

Phil Tolley hits out during his unbeaten knock in the Tipton St John win over Geriatircs. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

Prime Minister warns Britain could face tougher measures as he addresses the nation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation regarding new coronavirus restrictions, including office staff working from home, the wider use of face masks and a 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants. Picture: BBC/PA Wire

Sidmouth man is among Devon’s 100 ‘lockdown legends’

Ashley Leeds performing in his garden.