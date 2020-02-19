Point-to-point local area meeting to be held at the Royal Cornwall Showground

With the recent deluge of rain and the postponement of the East Cornwall fixture at Great Trethew, the Western Hunt have been able to stage their meeting this coming Sunday (February 23) at The Royal Cornwall Showground, writes Donna Harris.

The team organising the event have worked hard to ensure enough doctor, veterinary and official cover for the event to go ahead. Another action-packed quality race day will be on offer, with a start time of 12 noon attracting 59 entries, which stand as originally received.

The opening Hog House Feeds Helston-sponsored Novice riders and Veterans Conditions race holds an entry from the Dean Summersby team's Honest Deed, who must be respected on his two-length second to Navanman at Great Trethew last season.

He could be taken on by the Les Jefford trained Raddon Top who ran fourth behind Caid du Berlais at Buckfastleigh last month.

In the Open maiden race, which is sponsored by The Old Coastguard Inn Mousehole, Cottage Rose ran second here in January for trainer John Heard and could run well again under jockey Fergus Gillard, also entry Thekitchenmechanic (Teresa Clark) had some good place form in Ireland and has the booking of champion jockey Will Biddick and must be respected. Both Artic Milly (Les Jefford) and Artic Fever (Dean Summersby) cannot be left out of the equation with their consistency, and deserve a win soon.

Nickleonthedime stands out in the Stimson Tiekens Building Surveyors-sponsored Restricted race with his recent Maiden win at this track in January and could go well for the Neil Mclean team. Mujadal impressed last season when winning his maiden here last season for trainer Teresa Clark and has the booking of Will Biddick aboard, they should go close.

Cloudy Music is another from the Summersby team looking to progress, having run third at Buckfastleigh in January. and should go well for jockey Dean Summersby in the H.L.Hutchinson-sponsored Intermediate race, Acadian for trainer Heidi Lewis and jockey Lee Drowne should benefit from the run when second here behind Chosen Lucky also at the January meeting.

The Ladies Open sponsored by The Tinners Arms follows, this may may have multiple course winner Chosen Lucky contest this race, this time to be ridden by young jockey Charlotte Summersby looking for her first win between the flags. They could come up against Goldbury for trainer Laura Parker, again to be ridden by her sister Natalie Parker. Laura trains Goldbury from her parents farm near Minehead,

Goldbury won her maiden race here last January, then went onto win her Restricted at Flete Park, and opened this season with an Intermediate win in December, she could well make use of her mares weight allowance and looks to be up for a thrilling battle with Chosen Lucky up the home hill finish.

The final race of the day is the Logan Rock Inn-sponsored Men's Open race in which recent Chipley Park winner Navanman could follow up on his impressive form which includes ten wins to date, three in Opens at this course. Navanman is owned by a local consortium and trained by Devon based John Heard. Ex National Hunt recruit Millanisi Boy for the Neil McClean team, along with the Ed Walker-trained Wind Tor are also among the ten entries and must be respected on previous form.

The large covered barn offers all facilities such as catering, bar, food and bookies along with usual trade stands for country shopping. Parking is accessed through tarmac roads. Entrance to the course is £10 per person with under 16's free.

The course is located at The Royal Cornwall Showground off A39 West of Wadebridge. Postcode PL27 7JE.

Check out www.pointingdc.com website or Facebook page for up to date info on going and weather conditions.