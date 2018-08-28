Advanced search

Point-to-point on Sunday at Wadebridge

PUBLISHED: 17:52 09 January 2019

Runners bunched up

Runners bunched up

Archant

The second scheduled point-to-point horse racing meeting to be held at the Royal Cornwall Show Ground, Wadebridge, takes place this coming Sunday (January 13), writes Donna Harris.

Seven races will be on offer with a start time of 11.30pm.

A total of 86 quality entries have been received.

With both the men’s and ladies’ open races being qualifiers for Cheltenham, they have attracted some solid form horses, such as Portrait King and Navanman in the Kivells-sponsored men’s open, and with The Last But One, Chosen Lucky and Start Royal in the Skinners-sponsored ladies’ open race.

Robin de Souza is the highest rated in the opening confined race, but could find the Jo Tickle-trained My King follow up on his maiden win here last season.

The Claire Wonnacott team will be hoping that Heany will go close in the novice riders race, having been denied a win by a given short head at Buckfastleigh.

Dragon de la Tour, Port Navan and outside raider Rien du Tout look to be ones to follow in the restricted race. Whilst, in the Exeter Racecourse-sponsored intermediate race, Wind Tor could be a punters’ favourite with the backdrop of the course being dozens of wind turbines, and the gelding did score three wins for the Ed Walker team last season.

His opposition could come in the way of Awesome Tunes, who would be a popular winner for owner Ross Oliver.

Last up is the open maiden race, and of the 15 entries Cloudy Music, Captain Cuckoo, Mountain Las and Inner Loop are the ones to catch the eye having already clocked up some place form.

The course at Wadebridge offers a huge covered barn containing hot food and refreshments, bar, bookies, a huge TV screen, and a number of country trade stands.

The parking is easily accessed along tarmac avenues, and there is good track-side viewing.

Entrance to the course is £10 per person, max £30 per car, with children under 16 free. Dogs on leads welcome. Location is off the A39 west of Wadebridge. PL27 7JE. Check out the pointingdc website and Facebook page for up-to-date entries and information.

