Silverton meeting launches new season of area point-to-point

Members' race at Ottery St Mary. P1081-10-10TI Point 2 Point at OSM. The 1st Race. Archant

Winter is upon us and it's time to wrap up warm and get some countryside fresh air, whilst attending the Dunsmore Club Point-to-Point Horse racing fixture, which will be held at Silverton on Sunday November 17, writes Donna Harris.

P2658-18-09SH Stafford Cross Point to Point.; P2658-18-09SH Stafford Cross Point to Point.;

This is the first of 25 meetings scheduled to be held in the area, and the ground team here have been working hard on this new course to ensure that this venue will offer some exciting competitive racing, whilst providing a fun day out for all the family.

Six races are on offer with a start time of noon. Over 50 entries have been received. These include an open maiden for 4-, 5-, and 6-year-olds sponsored by Tiverton Hotel, with a strong entry of 13.

These include Queens Legacy for National champion jockey Will Biddick, I prefer Diamonds for local trainer Robert Chanin, and two from Laura Thomas's yard Voie Dans Voie and ex Irish pointer Frank & Honest .

The Heltor-sponsored conditions race has previous Cothelstone winner Hello George for jockey Nathan Vergne, along with Summer Sound (Francesca Nimmo) and Hawkhurst for trainer Alan Hill .

The Roestone could be one to follow for trainer Robert Chanin in the restricted race and wouldn't need to travel far to score here. Valley Constructions have sponsored the mixed open race, Bishops Road has decent form with a Cheltenham Hunter Chase win and looks the likely favourite, and Rob The Getaway looks an interesting entry on breeding, he also holds an entry in the Exeter Racecourse Intermediate race which follows.

Robin Why Not for trainer Joe Tickle is also entered in the intermediate and could be well fancied on previous form, and Druid Spitfire is another entry for local trainer Robert Chanin. Finally up is the open maiden, and of the nine entered the ex Irish import Frank & Honest for Laura Thomas should be high in the betting and Mountain Las for up and coming young jockey Tamby Welch could get his name among the winners today.

Along with the racing will be great catering facilities such as home made Moore's Pasty's, hot sausages and burgers from the local Silverton butchers, along with a pop up bar from Exe Valley Brewery.

The course offers a good viewing track to get close to the action, with on course bookies and trade stands.

Entrance to the course is £10 per person with children under 16 free.

Location is Dunsmore, Silverton EX5 4DU Dogs on leads welcome.

Check out the Devon & Cornwall Point-to-Point Facebook page and website www.pointingdc.com