'Super Sunday' of point-to-point at Bratton Down

PUBLISHED: 20:32 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 20:32 14 May 2019

Getting the money on

Archant

The first of three scheduled point-to-point horse racing meetings to take place at the stunning course known as Bratton Down, will be this coming Sunday (May 19), where the Dulverton West host their event, writes Donna Harris.

Seven races are on offer with a start time of 2pm. Over 90 entries have been received.

The feature race of the day is the Brend's Hotel-sponsored 4m mixed open race with a prize fund of £400 to the winner. Local trainer Claire Hitch has entered Im All Set, a Hunter Chase winner at Taunton last month, could set the standard here. We could also see recent dual Flete course winner There's No Panic for the Mike Biddick team and young jockey Ella Orrtewell out to set the pace, looking to add to the veteran geldings impressive career between the flags, having spent a number of years previously competing in National Hunt races when in training with Paul Nicholls. Two gentleman jockeys who are heading up the area title at the moment are Darren Edwards and Will Biddick.

Both have had excellent results so far this season, and with only a few points between the two it will be a competitive end to the season which is only five weeks away.

Darren has rides booked including one on the Dean Summersby trained entry Clondaw Bunny who should run well for the team who are in good form at the moment and celebrating a yard treble last weekend. Whilst Will Biddick has many bookings, including Tuff Nano in the conditions race, the mare should run well having already clocked up a treble for the Teresa Clark team.

The course offers a fabulous picnic location with stunning views of Exmoor. Hot and cold refreshments, bar, bookies and a number of trade stands compliment the racing action on offer.

Entrance to the course is £10 per person to a max of £40 per car load, with children under 16 free. Dogs only on leads welcome. Location is Bratton Fleming, 9m NE of Barnstaple on A399. EX31 4SG.

Check out website at www.pointingdc or Facebook page for further information.

