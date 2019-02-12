Super Sunday on offer at Bishops Court point-to-point

Point-to-Point horse racing heads back to Devon this weekend where it’s the turn of East Devon to host their meeting at Bishops Court on Sunday (March 3), writes Donna Harris.

Seven races are on offer with the first under way at noon and over 140 entries have been received.

The Timico mixed open is the feature race of the day and is a qualifier for their finals in May at Cheltenham, also a qualifier for the Skinners ladies’ open at Stratford at the end of May.

Bruton-based trainer Rose Loxton’s entry Caid du Berlais stands out, a previous Hunter Chase winner at Punchestown last season; this could be a warm-up for the 10-year-old gelding, who holds an entry in the Foxhunter Open Hunter Chase at the Cheltenham festival.

Blackwater Bramble is among the entries here for trainer Alexandra Dunn, and could go close based upon his wins at Larkhill and Buckfastleigh.

Local trainer Ed Walker has a good strike rate at this course and will have many chances here, including recent Buckfastleigh winner Wind Tor in the opening members’ race, who would be a popular winner for owners The Otter Club.

The Walker team hold an entry in the restricted race with Journey Juice a recent runner-up at Buckfastleigh, but may find this a hotter race here with recent Chipley Park maiden winners Raging Fire and George’s Legacy, who both clocked up their wins in similar times and look ready to progress. In the open maiden race for four-, five- and six-year-olds, A Tipple Or Two has hinted at ability for trainer Caroline Keevil with a recent third at Barbury.

Trainer Stuart Sampson holds two entries in this race with Susie Staples and Takeabid. Crown of Thorns, with the booking of Will Biddick aboard, looks to be the likely favourite in the Exeter Racecourse-sponsored Intermediate race after their 12-length win at Buckfastleigh.

Dicky Bob is a previous course winner here and will give jockey Tomasina Eyston a competitive ride in the novice riders race.

Finally up is the open maiden race for seven-year-olds and over, and among the 32 entries are Rare Oul Times (Ed Walker), Neetside (Jill Dennis) and Could Be Better ( Stuart Sampson).

This meeting usually sees the first of the spring weather drawing out picnic racegoers in their hundreds. For those wishing to sample the delights on course, there will be plenty of stands offering hot food and refreshments, bar, bookies and a number of country trade-stands.

Entrance to the course is £10 per person to a max of £40 per car. Children under 16 free. Dogs on leads welcome. The track is located at Bishops Court, Ottery St Mary. Postcode EX11 1RJ.

Check out the website for up-to-date information, www.pointingdc, and on the Devon and Cornwall Point-to-Point Facebook page.