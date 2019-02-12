Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Super Sunday on offer at Bishops Court point-to-point

PUBLISHED: 12:57 28 February 2019

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH

Archant

Point-to-point horse racing is on offer in East Devon on the first weekend of March with the staging of the meeting at Bishops Court on Sunday (March 3), writes Donna Harris.

Seven races are on offer, the first getting under way at noon. The Timico mixed open is the feature race of the day and is a qualifier for their finals in May at Cheltenham, also a qualifier for the Skinners ladies’ open at Stratford at the end of May.

Local trainer Ed Walker has a good strike rate at this course and will have many chances here, including Wind Tor in the members’ race, also Journey Juice, a recent runner-up at Buckfastleigh for owners The Otter Club, and Kernel Victor (a previous runner-up here) can be among his winning chances in the remaining races on Sunday. This meeting usually sees the first of the spring weather drawing out picnic racegoers in their hundreds.

For those wishing to sample the delights on course, there will be plenty of stands offering hot food and refreshments, bar, bookies and a number of country trade-stands.

Entrance to the course is £10 per person to a max of £40 per car. Children under 16 free.

Dogs on leads are always made welcome. The track is located at Bishops Court, Ottery St Mary, post code EX11 1RJ.

Check out the website www.pointingdc and on the Devon and Cornwall Point-to-Point Facebook page for more information.

Most Read

Restaurant bids proposed for Drill Hall site

The front of the drill hall has been called untidy and a mess by resident Dave O'Connor.

Seafood restaurant confirms bid for ‘wonderful’ Drill Hall

Rockfish restaurant opening night. Picture: Rockfish

Pavement-mounting buses pose real danger warns Ottery resident

North Street in Ottery. Picture: Google

Jason Donovan stops by Sidmouth to help pick-up plastic

Jason Donovan visited Sidmouth beach last Sunday. Pictures: (Sidmouth Beach) Alex Walton, (Jason Donovan) Andrew Hurley, Wikimedia Commons

‘15 years of fun’ for Sidmouth Garden Centre manager James

Garden centre manager James Trevett claiming the customer service award at the first Sidmouth Business Awards. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 9874-03-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

Most Read

Restaurant bids proposed for Drill Hall site

The front of the drill hall has been called untidy and a mess by resident Dave O'Connor.

Seafood restaurant confirms bid for ‘wonderful’ Drill Hall

Rockfish restaurant opening night. Picture: Rockfish

Pavement-mounting buses pose real danger warns Ottery resident

North Street in Ottery. Picture: Google

Jason Donovan stops by Sidmouth to help pick-up plastic

Jason Donovan visited Sidmouth beach last Sunday. Pictures: (Sidmouth Beach) Alex Walton, (Jason Donovan) Andrew Hurley, Wikimedia Commons

‘15 years of fun’ for Sidmouth Garden Centre manager James

Garden centre manager James Trevett claiming the customer service award at the first Sidmouth Business Awards. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 9874-03-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Gig Club celebrate another good year with Awards Night

Nick Thompson receives the Sidmouth Gig Club Splash Award for his “Epic Fail” when he wasted everyone’s time by using a camera with no memory card! Nick says he’s in training to retain the trophy in 2020. Picture SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB

Super Sunday on offer at Bishops Court point-to-point

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH

SOHC men’s 1st XI bag weekend win double as Southern One title race hots up

More than 100 people evacuated from Flybe plane following ‘haze’ in cabin

The scene at Exeter Airport this morning. Picture: Kevin Horrell

Sidbury play park gets a makeover

Furzehill play area in Sidbury. Ref shs 08 19TI 1000773. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists