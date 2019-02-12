Super Sunday on offer at Bishops Court point-to-point

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH Archant

Point-to-point horse racing is on offer in East Devon on the first weekend of March with the staging of the meeting at Bishops Court on Sunday (March 3), writes Donna Harris.

Seven races are on offer, the first getting under way at noon. The Timico mixed open is the feature race of the day and is a qualifier for their finals in May at Cheltenham, also a qualifier for the Skinners ladies’ open at Stratford at the end of May.

Local trainer Ed Walker has a good strike rate at this course and will have many chances here, including Wind Tor in the members’ race, also Journey Juice, a recent runner-up at Buckfastleigh for owners The Otter Club, and Kernel Victor (a previous runner-up here) can be among his winning chances in the remaining races on Sunday. This meeting usually sees the first of the spring weather drawing out picnic racegoers in their hundreds.

For those wishing to sample the delights on course, there will be plenty of stands offering hot food and refreshments, bar, bookies and a number of country trade-stands.

Entrance to the course is £10 per person to a max of £40 per car. Children under 16 free.

Dogs on leads are always made welcome. The track is located at Bishops Court, Ottery St Mary, post code EX11 1RJ.

Check out the website www.pointingdc and on the Devon and Cornwall Point-to-Point Facebook page for more information.