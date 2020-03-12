Advanced search

Taunton Races all set for St Patrick's Raceday

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 12 March 2020

Horse racing generic picture

Horse racing generic picture

Archant

Taunton will be hosting their St Patrick's Raceday next Tuesday (March 17) when the card carries a total prize fund of almost £50k, writes Richard Walsh.

First to post at 2.15pm is The UK Gun Repairs Maiden Hurdle Race over two miles and about half a furlong, which is followed half an hour later by The Farmers Arms Combe Florey Novices' Hurdle over two miles three.

The first of the two events over the jumps course follows when The Chetwood Wealth Management Novices' Handicap Steeple Chase over two miles two furlongs that has prize money of £9,800 up for grabs.

This is followed 30 minutes later by The Jackson-Stops Handicap Hurdle Race over two miles three furlongs.

The longest race of the day, over a distance of three miles two and a half furlongs follows at 4.15 pm when The S Roberts and Son Handicap Steeple Chase, which had prize money of £9,800 on offer goes to post.

The afternoon concludes with The Milton Indoor Storage Handicap Hurdle race over two miles and about half a furlong.

In addition to the action on the course on St Patrick's Day live music will be provided by 'Banned from the Moor' a six-piece Irish Band.

Up to 40 per cent discount is available to racegoers who purchase their tickets on-line before 12 noon on the day before racing by logging onto www.tauntonracecourse.co.uk

Most Read

Has ‘StormVandal’ caused this damage to Sidmouth’s glass test panel?

The damaged wave barrier on Sidmouth Esplanade Picture: Philippa Davies

Temporary COVID-19 testing centre at Ottery hospital

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

A30 now open after police incident

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Police hunt vandals after criminal damage to Sidmouth’s test glass wave barrier

The damaged glass panel Picture: East Devon District Council

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but 13 cases confirmed in the county

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Most Read

Has ‘StormVandal’ caused this damage to Sidmouth’s glass test panel?

The damaged wave barrier on Sidmouth Esplanade Picture: Philippa Davies

Temporary COVID-19 testing centre at Ottery hospital

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

A30 now open after police incident

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Police hunt vandals after criminal damage to Sidmouth’s test glass wave barrier

The damaged glass panel Picture: East Devon District Council

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but 13 cases confirmed in the county

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Taunton Races all set for St Patrick’s Raceday

Horse racing generic picture

Otter Vale Art Society artist demonstration - Jake Winkle

Swimathon donation helps keep Sidmouth lifeboat afloat

Keith Walton, president of Sidmouth Rotary Club, presents the cheque to Charli Ferrand of Sidmouth Lifeboat. Picture: Nigel Sharp

Ottery trainer enjoys success at Great Trethew point-to-point

Point to point action

Police hunt vandals after criminal damage to Sidmouth’s test glass wave barrier

The damaged glass panel Picture: East Devon District Council
Drive 24