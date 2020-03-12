Taunton Races all set for St Patrick's Raceday

Taunton will be hosting their St Patrick's Raceday next Tuesday (March 17) when the card carries a total prize fund of almost £50k, writes Richard Walsh.

First to post at 2.15pm is The UK Gun Repairs Maiden Hurdle Race over two miles and about half a furlong, which is followed half an hour later by The Farmers Arms Combe Florey Novices' Hurdle over two miles three.

The first of the two events over the jumps course follows when The Chetwood Wealth Management Novices' Handicap Steeple Chase over two miles two furlongs that has prize money of £9,800 up for grabs.

This is followed 30 minutes later by The Jackson-Stops Handicap Hurdle Race over two miles three furlongs.

The longest race of the day, over a distance of three miles two and a half furlongs follows at 4.15 pm when The S Roberts and Son Handicap Steeple Chase, which had prize money of £9,800 on offer goes to post.

The afternoon concludes with The Milton Indoor Storage Handicap Hurdle race over two miles and about half a furlong.

In addition to the action on the course on St Patrick's Day live music will be provided by 'Banned from the Moor' a six-piece Irish Band.

Up to 40 per cent discount is available to racegoers who purchase their tickets on-line before 12 noon on the day before racing by logging onto www.tauntonracecourse.co.uk