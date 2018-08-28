Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Taunton Races launch 2019 action in midweek

PUBLISHED: 14:06 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 05 January 2019

Horse racing generic picture

Horse racing generic picture

Archant

Taunton Racecourse kicks-off 2019 with the Somerset Sight Charity Raceday next Wednesday (January 9) when the first of the six races on the card, which has a very generous £59k in prize money, goes to post at 1.10pm, writes Richard Walsh.

First up is The Somerset Sight Novices’ Hurdle Race over two miles and three furlongs, which is followed 35 minutes later by The Somerset Sight Maiden Hurdle over two miles and half a furlong.

The most valuable event on the card is The HR Dept “Outs-Horsed” Employers Employment Advice Handicap Steeple Chase, (Class 3) over two miles and seven furlongs that carries total prize money of £15,800 and is due off at 2.20pm.

The Eyes Down For The Cranmers Optometrist Handicap Hurdle Race, another Class 3 event, over two miles and three furlongs, with a prizepot of £13,800, follows at 2.55pm.

The Geoffrey Bosley ‘Tally Ho’ Memorial Open Hunters’ Steeplechase, dedicated to the former Master Huntsman of the West Somerset Foxhounds and run over two miles seven furlongs, is next up at 3.25pm.

The afternoon concludes with The Somerset Sight Mares’ Handicap Hurdle Race over two miles and half a furlong.

There will be a retiring collection for Somerset Sight at the end of the afternoon.

Taunton Racecourse have a special Two for One offer for this meeting and every full-priced ticket purchased online in advance before 10am on the day prior to racing will enable two people to gain admission.

To take advantage of this special offer, log on to www.tauntonracecourse.co.uk

Most Read

Traders give thoughts on future of town’s high street

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Pensioners’ ‘sex’ shock at seafront Sidmouth attraction

Quite the exhibition: Sidmouth's glass-fronted exhibition centre

Six things to do in Sidmouth this weekend

Sidmouth's west beach. Ref shs 27 18TI 7048. Picture: Terry Ife

Relocating Tipton school to Ottery makes ‘step forward’ following estate discussions

The clean-up operation at Tipton St. John Primary School gets underway with the help of Sidmouth firefighters. Ref sho Tipton Clean-up 03. Picture: submitted

X marks the spot as SADs entertain in annual pantomime

SADS performance of Treasure Island. Ref shs 01 19TI 7618. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Two people die after A13 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rogue Barking landlord renting illegally to six people fined £35,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Child, 10, rescued after falling into the Barking Creek

#includeImage($article, 225)

Longbridge Road partially closed due to crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town sit seventh in SWP League ‘Fair Play’ award table

Taunton Races launch 2019 action in midweek

Horse racing generic picture

Pictures: Sidmouth Boxing Day Swim 2018

Entrepreneurial students become kings of the boardroom for charity

King's School students set up their own enterprise groups to raise money for Exeter Leukaemia Fund Ref sho 0049-24-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Newton Poppleford Art Society’s early Christmas gift to charities

Chairman of Newton Poppleford arts society Sheila Tweed presents cheques to Emily Lezeri of Ottery Help Scheme and Colin and Rosemary Campbell of Admiral Nurse. Ref shs 51 18TI 7170. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists